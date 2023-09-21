Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Ερευνητές αναπτύσσουν μέθοδο για να «συνδεθούν» νανοκορδέλες γραφενίου για τη μικροηλεκτρονική

Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

21 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Ερευνητές αναπτύσσουν μέθοδο για να «συνδεθούν» νανοκορδέλες γραφενίου για τη μικροηλεκτρονική

Researchers have made a breakthrough in the development of graphene nanoribbons (GNRs), a class of one-dimensional materials that show promise for use in microelectronic devices. The team used a direct-write scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) based process to fabricate nanometer-scale metal contacts on individual GNRs, allowing for control of their electronic properties.

Graphene, a one-atom-thick layer of carbon atoms, has attracted attention as a potential high-speed electronic material. However, its lack of semiconductor properties has been a limitation. In this study, atomically-precise GNRs were created and metal contacts were successfully made, inducing the necessary functionality for transistor operation.

The researchers used a technique involving a scanning tunneling microscope to scan the surface and identify suitable GNRs. Once a GNR was identified, metal deposition was triggered using an electron beam to create the wiring. This method of wiring up GNRs was found to be more precise and less uncertain than previous methods.

One advantage of this method is that it is performed in an ultra-high vacuum environment, ensuring the cleanliness of the material and preventing degradation of device performance. The researchers also found that by putting metal contacts on the GNRs, the electronic properties of the GNRs were altered. This “doping” of the GNRs can be achieved by depositing different types of metals, providing a way to tune the characteristics of the GNRs without the need for chemical reactions.

The next step for the researchers is to create a functioning transistor using this method and measure its characteristics. The development of a precise and reliable method for making metal contacts to specific GNRs brings us closer to the realization of microelectronic devices utilizing graphene nanoribbons.

Source: ACS Nano (DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.8b08089)

Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

