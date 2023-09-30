Πώς οι Σφυροκέφαλοι υφίστανται δραματικές αλλαγές κατά τη διάρκεια της κύησης

Scientists from the University of Florida have recently conducted a study that sheds light on the mysterious process of how hammerhead sharks undergo dramatic changes during their gestation. The study focused on bonnethead shark embryos, a species of hammerhead, and revealed surprising transformations that occur during their growth.

Around mid-gestation, these embryos begin to widen their heads drastically, pushing their developing eyes outwards and creating an eerie and unnatural appearance. The front of their heads then continues to evolve, moving backward towards the gills and taking on a shovel-like form. A few months later, a foot-long shark is born.

Studying the development of hammerheads is challenging due to their live birth and endangered status. However, bonnetheads, which are abundant in the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean, provide a unique opportunity for research. Preserved embryos from bonnetheads were used in this study to avoid causing harm to additional sharks.

“This was a unique opportunity we may not be able to get for very much longer with bonnetheads and may not be able to get in any other species of hammerhead,” said Steven Byrum, a graduate student involved in the study.

The researchers aim to uncover the mechanisms that govern the evolution of the hammerhead’s head shape and understand the evolutionary reasons behind their unique features. It is believed that these features enhance their visual field and ability to detect the electrical movements of their prey.

Hammerhead sharks are known for their distinctive hammer-shaped head, called a “cephalofoil,” which provides them with advantages in their marine environment. They have a wide field of vision and improved depth perception due to the positioning of their eyes on the ends of the cephalofoil. The hammer-shaped head also allows them to make sharp turns quickly.

Hammerhead sharks are found worldwide in warmer waters along coastlines and continental shelves. They range in size, from smaller species like the bonnethead measuring around 3 to 4 feet long, to larger species like the great hammerhead, which can grow up to 20 feet. These sharks primarily feed on fish, including other sharks, squid, octopus, and crustaceans.

Many species of hammerhead sharks are classified as endangered or vulnerable due to overfishing and the global shark fin trade. Conservation efforts are ongoing to protect these unique and important marine predators.

Understanding the developmental process of hammerhead sharks, as revealed by the University of Florida study, is crucial for their conservation and management. The research provides valuable insights into the evolution and unique features of hammerhead sharks, contributing to the body of knowledge necessary for their protection.

Source: University of Florida Study, Developmental Dynamics