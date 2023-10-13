Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Νέο σύστημα χαμηλού κόστους κάνει την τρισδιάστατη νανοεκτύπωση πιο προσιτή

ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Νέο σύστημα χαμηλού κόστους κάνει την τρισδιάστατη νανοεκτύπωση πιο προσιτή

Researchers at Zhejiang University in China have developed a low-cost system that simplifies 3D nanoprinting, making it more accessible to scientists and potentially opening it up to the wider community. The system uses an integrated fiber-coupled continuous-wave laser diode instead of expensive pulsed femtosecond lasers, reducing complexity and cost while still achieving nanoscale accuracy.

Traditionally, 3D printing objects at the nanoscale require the use of expensive femtosecond lasers to achieve precision photon absorption. However, the Zhejiang University team has developed a method called two-step absorption, which uses a single light source and a special photoinitiator to create polymerization. This approach simplifies and speeds up the process, making it more affordable and easier to operate.

The system has a variety of scientific applications, including printing micro or nanostructures for biological cell study and fabricating optical waveguides for virtual and augmented reality devices. It also has the potential to pave the way for low-cost desktop 3D nanoprinting devices.

The researchers demonstrated the system’s capabilities by printing 2D line gratings and 3D woodpile nanostructures with high resolution. They also managed to fabricate objects with laser power less than 1 megawatt at a high writing speed.

The next steps for this technology are to improve the writing speed and quality while maintaining high resolution. This will make the system more practical for a wider range of applications.

Overall, this low-cost system represents a significant advancement in 3D nanoprinting, making it more accessible to scientists and potentially to anyone interested in exploring its possibilities.

Πηγές:
– Πρωτότυπο άρθρο: [πηγή]
– Optics Letters: [source]

By Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Πάνω από 100 άλλα θηλαστικά βρέθηκαν να λάμπουν, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των γατών

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

The Whirlpool Galaxy: A Galactic Encounter

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Οι ήχοι κάτω από τα πόδια μας: Η σταθερότητα του ροκ αποκαλύπτεται μέσω ακουστικών μοτίβων

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Πάνω από 100 άλλα θηλαστικά βρέθηκαν να λάμπουν, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των γατών

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

The Whirlpool Galaxy: A Galactic Encounter

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Οι ήχοι κάτω από τα πόδια μας: Η σταθερότητα του ροκ αποκαλύπτεται μέσω ακουστικών μοτίβων

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Ο Ryuzo Yanagimachi, πρωτοπόρος της έρευνας γονιμότητας, πεθαίνει σε ηλικία 95 ετών

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια