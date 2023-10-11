Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Πώς να παρακολουθήσετε με ασφάλεια τη δακτυλιοειδή έκλειψη Ηλίου

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Πώς να παρακολουθήσετε με ασφάλεια τη δακτυλιοειδή έκλειψη Ηλίου

On Saturday, a rare annular solar eclipse will be visible across the United States, drawing potentially millions of spectators. However, looking at the sun with the naked eye can cause serious damage to the eyes and retina. Astronomers strongly advise using approved solar eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewers to safely view the event. These specialized glasses are 100,000 times darker than regular sunglasses and block almost all visible, infrared, and ultraviolet light. They are held to an international safety standard to ensure maximum protection.

Fortunately, solar eclipse glasses are widely available and can be purchased or obtained for free. Many libraries around the country are giving away free glasses, thanks to funding provided by local officials and organizations. The Space Science Institute has distributed 5 million glasses to 10,000 libraries, and a map of participating libraries can be found on their website. In Memphis, Tennessee, residents can acquire glasses at libraries or purchase them from a popup shop.

When purchasing glasses online, it is crucial to ensure they are from approved vendors. The American Astronomical Society maintains a list of verified suppliers. Amazon also offers a variety of certified solar eclipse glasses, but caution should be exercised to avoid counterfeit or unsafe products.

Staring directly at the sun during a solar eclipse can cause blindness or disrupted vision, even in places without a view of the spectacular partial eclipse. The concentrated solar rays of the eclipse can burn through camera lenses, telescopes, and binoculars, so these should not be used without proper filters. An annular eclipse is different from a total eclipse, as the moon is at its farthest point from Earth and appears as a smaller dark disc in front of the sun. This creates the illusion of a ring of fire.

The annular solar eclipse will first be visible in Oregon and will move across the United States before continuing over Mexico, Central America, and South America. Spectators are urged to use proper eyewear and take precautions to enjoy this rare celestial event safely.

Πηγές:
– NASA
– Space Science Institute
– American Paper Optics
– Αμερικανική Αστρονομική Εταιρεία

