Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Το SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket ετοιμάζεται να εκτοξεύσει 22 δορυφόρους Starlink

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

8 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Το SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket ετοιμάζεται να εκτοξεύσει 22 δορυφόρους Starlink

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch 22 second-generation Starlink internet satellites on Friday evening. The launch will take place from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. There are three launch opportunities available, with the first one set for 7:56 p.m. EDT (2356 UTC), followed by two later opportunities at 11:12 p.m. EDT (0312 UTC) and 11:30 p.m. EDT (0330 UTC).

The first stage booster of the Falcon 9 rocket will undergo its seventh flight and is expected to land on the drone ship called ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas’ in the Atlantic Ocean.

The forecast issued by the 45th Weather Squadron indicates a 60-percent chance of acceptable launch conditions for the first opportunity, improving to 85 percent for the subsequent opportunities. These conditions are crucial for ensuring a successful launch.

To provide comprehensive coverage of the event, a live broadcast will be available from Cape Canaveral. Spaceflight Now’s Will Robinson-Smith will provide commentary starting approximately one hour before the launch.

This launch marks another milestone for SpaceX’s Starlink initiative, which aims to provide global broadband coverage through a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit. The second-generation Starlink satellites will enhance the speed and reliability of the internet service, bringing it closer to achieving its mission.

Sources: 45th Weather Squadron, Spaceflight Now

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Ancient Ocean Floor Structure Discovered Wrapped Around Earth’s Core

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Φάσματα κατασκοπείας: Μπορεί το διαστημικό τηλεσκόπιο James Webb να εντοπίσει πολιτισμούς που μοιάζουν με τη Γη σε Εξωπλανήτες;

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Νέα έρευνα αποκαλύπτει τον ρόλο των φυσαλίδων υπό πίεση στην υποχώρηση των παγετώνων Tidewater

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Ancient Ocean Floor Structure Discovered Wrapped Around Earth’s Core

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Charge All Your Apple Devices with Ease Using the 4-in-1 30W Charging Station

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Η νέα σειρά Realme 11 5G έρχεται σύντομα

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Διέρρευσαν τα σχέδια και οι τιμές της σειράς Huawei Watch GT4

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια