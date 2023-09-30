Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Οι Stargazers Marvel στο Last Supermoon of the Year

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Οι Stargazers Marvel στο Last Supermoon of the Year

Stargazers around the world were treated to a breathtaking sight as the last supermoon of the year, also known as the ‘Harvest Moon’, graced the night sky on Thursday and Friday. This marked the fourth supermoon in a series that began in July. Unfortunately, the next supermoon will not occur until September 2024.

A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with its perigee, which is its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit. This astronomical phenomenon results in the moon appearing approximately 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than when it is at its farthest point. The supermoon is a mesmerizing spectacle, but its size difference from an average full moon can be challenging to detect without a point of reference, such as nearby buildings or landscape features.

The previous supermoon, which occurred on August 31, was an extraordinary event as it combined a supermoon with a blue moon. The ‘Blue Supermoon’ was the brightest and largest full moon of the year. These celestial occurrences are a treat for astronomy enthusiasts and casual observers alike.

The last supermoon was referred to as the ‘Harvest Moon’ due to its correlation with the beginning of the harvest season in the Northern Hemisphere. It provided a picturesque backdrop for farmers and nature lovers alike.

Skygazers will now have to wait patiently for a whole year until the next supermoon makes its appearance on September 18. It is noteworthy that only two supermoons are expected in 2024.

Πηγές:
– [Πηγή εικόνας]
– [Πηγή εικόνας]
– [Πηγή εικόνας]

By Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Pangea Ultima: Μια μελλοντική υπερήπειρος που προμηνύει καταστροφή για τα θηλαστικά

1 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Επιστήμη

Η NASA ολοκληρώνει κρίσιμες δοκιμές αεροδυναμικής σήραγγας για όχημα ανάβασης στον Άρη

1 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Χρήση Generative AI για την εξερεύνηση του προβλήματος P εναντίον NP

1 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Pangea Ultima: Μια μελλοντική υπερήπειρος που προμηνύει καταστροφή για τα θηλαστικά

1 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η NASA ολοκληρώνει κρίσιμες δοκιμές αεροδυναμικής σήραγγας για όχημα ανάβασης στον Άρη

1 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Χρήση Generative AI για την εξερεύνηση του προβλήματος P εναντίον NP

1 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Shukrayaan-1: Η αποστολή της Ινδίας στην Αφροδίτη για να αποκαλύψει τα μυστικά της

1 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια