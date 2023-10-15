Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Νέες ανακαλύψεις στη Ζώνη Κάιπερ: Παρατηρήσεις Πλανητών Νάνων

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Νέες ανακαλύψεις στη Ζώνη Κάιπερ: Παρατηρήσεις Πλανητών Νάνων

A team of astronomers, led by Joshua Emery from Northern Arizona University, has made new observations of three dwarf planets in the Kuiper Belt using data obtained by the James Webb Space Telescope’s Near-Infrared Spectrometer. The dwarf planets studied were Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar, each about 1,000 km in diameter. These observations have provided insights into the orbits and composition of these objects.

The researchers found the presence of light hydrocarbons and complex organic molecules on the surfaces of these dwarf planets. These compounds are believed to be the result of methane irradiation. The presence of these molecules varied among the different dwarf planets, correlating with their respective orbits and irradiation environments. Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar are all similar in size but have distinct orbits, positioning them in different temperature regimes. Additionally, Sedna spends most of its time outside the heliosphere, the region influenced by the Sun’s solar wind.

The observations made by the James Webb Space Telescope support previous studies that suggest methane on the surfaces of these dwarf planets is regularly resupplied. If the observed hydrocarbons had been present for a long time, they would have been converted into more complex molecules. The abundance of these compounds indicates that methane must be regularly replenished on the surfaces of Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar.

The findings of this study are consistent with recent research on other Kuiper Belt Objects, such as Eris and Makemake, which also exhibit processed methane on their surfaces. It is suggested that methane is processed in the interiors of these objects and delivered to the surface.

These observations contribute to our understanding of the Kuiper Belt and the history of the Solar System. The James Webb Space Telescope continues to provide valuable data on celestial bodies within our own Solar System, in addition to its exploration of exoplanets and the early Universe.

Πηγές:
– Emery, J.P. et al. (2023). Preprint available for review in Icarus.
– NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI//Roman Tkachenko (Credit for image)
– Emery, J.P. et al. (2023). Images from one of the two PRISM grating observations of Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar.

By Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Οι επιπτώσεις των διπλασιασμένων επιπέδων οξυγόνου στα ζωντανά όντα: Ένα συναρπαστικό σενάριο

17 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Το Doerr School of Sustainability εγκαινιάζει το Mineral-X: Advancing the Mining Industry Towards Clean Energy

17 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Επιστήμη

Ο σχηματισμός του Pangea Ultima θα μπορούσε να οδηγήσει σε ακραίες θερμοκρασίες και να απειλήσει την επιβίωση των θηλαστικών

17 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Οι επιπτώσεις των διπλασιασμένων επιπέδων οξυγόνου στα ζωντανά όντα: Ένα συναρπαστικό σενάριο

17 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Το Doerr School of Sustainability εγκαινιάζει το Mineral-X: Advancing the Mining Industry Towards Clean Energy

17 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Ο σχηματισμός του Pangea Ultima θα μπορούσε να οδηγήσει σε ακραίες θερμοκρασίες και να απειλήσει την επιβίωση των θηλαστικών

17 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Ο νόμος της αύξησης της λειτουργικής πληροφορίας: Μια καθολική προοπτική για την εξέλιξη

17 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια