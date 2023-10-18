Ζωή στην πόλη

Νέες εκπληκτικές εικόνες του φεγγαριού Io του Δία που καταγράφηκαν από την αποστολή Juno της NASA

18 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Νέες εκπληκτικές εικόνες του φεγγαριού Io του Δία που καταγράφηκαν από την αποστολή Juno της NASA

NASA’s Juno mission continues to provide incredible insights into the mysteries of our solar system. During a recent flyby on October 15, Juno passed near Jupiter’s moon Io, revealing stunning new views of its lava-scarred surface. Io is known to be the most volcanically active body in the solar system, with hundreds of volcanoes regularly erupting with molten lava and sulfurous gas plumes.

The new images captured by Juno showcase Io’s tortured surface, which appears tie-dyed with swirls of light and dark spots, as well as large areas covered in molten-red patches. These detailed images were processed by citizen scientists using the raw data captured by the spacecraft. The volcanic activity on Io has resulted in the formation of lakes of molten silicate lava on its surface, which can be seen in the photographs.

Io is the fourth-largest moon in the solar system and the third-largest of Jupiter’s moons. It is only slightly larger than Earth’s moon. These images offer a closer look at Io’s unique features and provide scientists with valuable data to study the moon’s geological processes.

One of the highlights from the flyby was the collection of data by the JunoCam instrument, which was used to create a time-lapse video of Io. This video captures the moon’s surface from different angles as Juno passes overhead, offering a dynamic view of Io’s volcanic activity.

The images and data collected by Juno are made available to the public, and citizen scientists are encouraged to process and analyze the raw data. By doing so, they contribute to our understanding of Jupiter and its moons, revealing new details and insights about these celestial bodies.

Source: NASA’s Juno mission captures stunning new views of Jupiter’s moon Io.

