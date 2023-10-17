Ζωή στην πόλη

Πλανήτες σαν τον Δία θα μπορούσαν να είναι κοινοί γύρω από αστέρια που μοιάζουν με τον ήλιο

ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

17 Οκτωβρίου 2023
A recent study suggests that Jupiter-like planets may be a frequent occurrence in the interplanetary space near our solar system, particularly around stars similar to our own sun. If this hypothesis is confirmed, it would indicate that the architecture of our solar system is not as rare as previously believed.

Previously, there were two leading theories about the environment in which our solar system formed. One theory proposed that a nearby supernova explosion resulted in a metal-rich environment, which contributed heavy metals to our young solar system. The other theory suggested that our sun formed from a molecular cloud of gas and dust in a low-density environment.

However, the discovery of Jupiter-like gas giants among other sun-like stars in the nearby cosmos is providing new support for the latter theory. Raffaele Gratton, the lead author of the study, explains that more extensive studies in the future may further clarify the origins of our solar system.

To arrive at these conclusions, Gratton and his colleagues analyzed data from the β Pic Moving Group (BPMG), a nearby cluster of stars. Around 30 of these stars, which are 0.8 times more massive than the sun, are likely to host Jupiter-like planets in stable orbits. This finding is surprising since these stars are only 20 million years old, much younger than our own sun.

Studying these planets is challenging because they orbit their stars at large distances, taking decades to complete one orbit. To detect these planets, telescopes have to gather data for several decades to observe a transit, which occurs when a planet crosses in front of its star.

Although there are still difficulties in discovering certain types of planets outside our solar system, the study emphasizes the progress made in identifying massive Jupiter-like planets. The research, published in the journal Nature Communications, sheds new light on the formation of planetary systems around sun-like stars.
