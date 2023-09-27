Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Η ISRO θα ξεκινήσει την αποστολή ExoWorlds για τη διερεύνηση μακρινών εξωπλανητών

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

27 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) has announced plans to launch the ExoWorlds mission, which aims to investigate the atmospheres of distant exoplanets. By understanding the chemical inventory of these distant worlds, scientists hope to assess their habitability and determine the ongoing processes taking place. The spacecraft will be deployed in the second Lagrange point in the Sun-Earth system, allowing it to observe exoplanets without any interference from Earth, the Moon, or the Sun.

Since the first confirmed detection of an exoplanet in 1992, the hunt for exoplanets has intensified, with over 5,500 worlds being discovered so far. Among them are around 100 rocky exoplanets that orbit their host stars in the habitable zones, offering conditions that could support life similar to Earth. However, scientists are now shifting their focus from merely finding these planets to studying them in greater detail.

With the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope on Christmas day in 2021, a new era in exoplanetary science began. The next generation of deep space observatories will allow researchers to investigate the temperatures, chemical composition of the atmosphere, and the ongoing atmospheric processes of exoplanets. ISRO’s ExoWorlds mission aims to contribute to this field by conducting observations across a significant portion of the electromagnetic spectrum, including infrared, optical, and ultraviolet frequencies.

The ExoWorlds spacecraft will observe exoplanets during transits when they pass in front of their host stars from the Earth’s vantage point. It will also study secondary eclipses when the exoplanets pass behind their host stars. By carefully examining the light passing through the exoplanet’s atmosphere and comparing it with the light from the host star, scientists can characterize the atmospheres of these distant worlds.

While the ability to travel to these exoplanets is still a challenge, understanding the atmosphere of exoplanets is a crucial step in determining their habitability and the potential for human migration in the future. ISRO’s ExoWorlds mission aims to contribute to our understanding of these distant worlds, paving the way for future exploration and scientific advancements.

Πηγές:
– ISRO Chairman S Somanath’s public lecture for INSA

