Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Τα Vikram Lander και Pragyan Rover της Ινδίας παραμένουν σε κατάσταση ύπνου

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

23 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Τα Vikram Lander και Pragyan Rover της Ινδίας παραμένουν σε κατάσταση ύπνου

India’s Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, are still in sleep mode at the Shiv Shakti point on the lunar surface, as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has not received any signals from them since the lunar night ended. Two weeks ago, both the lander and rover were put into sleep mode, with the hope that they would automatically wake up as the Sun rose on the Shiv Shakti point.

The sleep mode is a low power state that allows the lander and rover to conserve energy and survive the extremely cold temperatures experienced during the lunar night. It also helps protect the onboard electronics and instruments from potential damage. The decision to put the spacecraft into sleep mode was made to ensure their survival and longevity.

However, the lack of signals from the lander and rover after the lunar night has raised concerns among ISRO scientists. While the sleep mode is intended to be automated and the spacecraft should have woken up as planned, it is possible that certain technical difficulties have prevented this from happening.

ISRO chairman S Somanath highlighted the benefits and challenges associated with waking up the lander and rover. He explained that waking up the spacecraft would allow them to resume their scientific experiments and data collection. However, it is a complex process that involves establishing communication with the spacecraft, checking its health, and ensuring that all systems are functioning properly.

ISRO scientists continue to work on establishing communication with the lander and rover. They are hopeful that the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover will wake up soon and resume their mission on the lunar surface.

Sources: NDTV and ISRO

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Κατανοώντας τις Γαλαξιακές Παλίρροιες: Επιρροή στην Εξέλιξη των Γαλαξιών

25 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

«Ξεκλειδώνοντας τα μυστικά του ηλιακού συστήματος: η NASA ξεκλειδώνει τη σκόνη από τον αστεροειδή Bennu»

25 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Νέες ιδέες για το πρασίνισμα της ερήμου Σαχάρα αποκαλύφθηκαν στη μελέτη

25 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Κατανοώντας τις Γαλαξιακές Παλίρροιες: Επιρροή στην Εξέλιξη των Γαλαξιών

25 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

«Ξεκλειδώνοντας τα μυστικά του ηλιακού συστήματος: η NASA ξεκλειδώνει τη σκόνη από τον αστεροειδή Bennu»

25 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Νέες ιδέες για το πρασίνισμα της ερήμου Σαχάρα αποκαλύφθηκαν στη μελέτη

25 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Δείγμα αρχαίου αστεροειδούς προσγειώθηκε με επιτυχία στη Γη

25 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια