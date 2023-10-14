Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Diamond: The King of Hardness, αλλά είναι κάτι πιο δύσκολο;

ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

14 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Diamond: The King of Hardness, αλλά είναι κάτι πιο δύσκολο;

When it comes to hardness, diamonds are renowned for being at the top of the scale. Their durability and resistance to scratches make them highly prized and versatile, both in jewelry and industrial applications. However, the question remains: is there anything harder than diamond?

According to Richard Kaner, a materials chemist at the University of California, Los Angeles, diamond is still the hardest material for most practical purposes. While there are ways to create diamonds that are harder than standard gem diamonds, other materials that might theoretically be harder do not yet exist in a form that can be readily used.

It’s important to note that hardness has a specific meaning in the scientific community. Hardness refers to a material’s ability to resist scratching, and it is often confused with other qualities like stiffness or strength. Diamond, for example, is very hard but only moderately stiff. It can also shatter easily along its crystal faces.

Hardness is measured in different ways by scientists. Geologists use the Mohs hardness scale, while materials scientists rely on the Vickers hardness test. Diamond’s famous hardness is due to its unique molecular structure, which consists of carbon atoms arranged in a cubic lattice and held together by strong chemical bonds.

There are materials that claim to be harder than diamond, such as lonsdaleite, which is made up of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal crystal structure. While lonsdaleite has been found in small quantities in meteorites, recent discoveries suggest larger crystals exist. However, lonsdaleite is not yet a viable replacement for diamond in applications like cutting or drilling.

Another way to create a material harder than diamond is by manipulating diamond’s nanoscale structure. Materials made up of many tiny diamond crystals, known as “nanotwinned” diamonds, are reportedly double the hardness of regular diamonds. These materials could have industrial applications where superhard materials are required.

While hardness is an important characteristic, scientists are also focused on creating materials that are useful and practical. Researchers are inventing superhard materials that can be made at scale and offer alternatives to diamond. For example, a combination of tungsten and boron, with other metals, has been developed in Kaner’s lab. This material has different properties in different directions and can scratch diamond when held in the right orientation.

In conclusion, while diamond still reigns supreme in terms of hardness, new challengers are emerging. Scientists continue to explore and invent superhard materials that can potentially rival the hardness of diamond, bringing forth new possibilities for various industries.

Πηγές:
– Live Science – “Why Is Diamond the Hardest Material?”
– Live Science – “What’s Harder Than a Diamond? Scientists Are Getting Closer to an Answer”

By Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Ερευνητές χαρτογραφούν γονιδιακούς διακόπτες σε διαφορετικούς τύπους εγκεφαλικών κυττάρων και τη σύνδεσή τους με νευροψυχιατρικές διαταραχές

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Νέες ιδέες για την τρισδιάστατη δομή των συντονισμών νουκλεονίων

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Επιστήμη

Η οικογένεια Wilson εξερευνά τα αστέρια σε ένα Star Party

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Ερευνητές χαρτογραφούν γονιδιακούς διακόπτες σε διαφορετικούς τύπους εγκεφαλικών κυττάρων και τη σύνδεσή τους με νευροψυχιατρικές διαταραχές

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Νέες ιδέες για την τρισδιάστατη δομή των συντονισμών νουκλεονίων

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η οικογένεια Wilson εξερευνά τα αστέρια σε ένα Star Party

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Μια σημαντική ανακάλυψη στην κατανόηση τυχαίων ρυθμών: σύγκριση ταλαντώσεων

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια