Επιστήμη

Διερεύνηση της υπέρυθρης ποσοτικοποίησης της γλυκοζυλίωσης σε πρωτεΐνη και AFM-IR

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

10 Οκτωβρίου 2023
This article highlights an upcoming webinar that will delve into the exciting realm of infrared quantification of glycosylation in proteins using atomic force microscopy (AFM-IR). This technique combines the high-resolution capabilities of AFM with the molecular information provided by infrared spectroscopy, resulting in a powerful tool for studying protein structure and function.

Traditionally, infrared microscopy has been limited by its weak spatial resolution. However, the coupling of AFM with infrared spectroscopy has overcome this limitation, achieving a resolution of around 10 nm. This breakthrough allows researchers to record spectra and absorption maps of various samples, including proteins, cells, and tissues.

One specific area of focus in this webinar is the study of amyloids, particularly in relation to Alzheimer’s disease. Amyloid plaques found in the brain are composed of aggregated forms of the amyloid beta peptide. By using AFM-IR, researchers can investigate the aggregation of this peptide and track changes in the structure of isolated amyloid fibrils. The technique has also been applied to neurons and brain sections, providing molecular information at a nanoscale resolution.

The webinar will be led by Jehan Waeytens, a post-doctoral researcher at the Université libre de Bruxelles. With a background in chemistry and extensive experience in infrared spectroscopy, Waeytens has conducted groundbreaking research on the use of AFM-IR in studying amyloid beta peptide. His current focus is on biofunctionalized AFM tips for further advancements in this field.

Overall, the infrared quantification of glycosylation in protein using AFM-IR holds great promise for unraveling the mysteries of protein structural changes and their implications in various diseases. This webinar offers a unique opportunity to learn more about this cutting-edge technique and its potential applications.

