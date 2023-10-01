Ζωή στην πόλη

Φύτευση ανοιξιάτικων βολβών: Κάλλιο αργά παρά ποτέ

1 Οκτωβρίου 2023
If you haven’t planted your spring flowering bulbs yet, don’t worry. Better late than never, right? Although it would have been better to plant them a month ago, there’s still time to get them in the ground and enjoy beautiful blooms next spring.

Tulips and other spring flowering bulbs have been on sale for a while now. You’ve probably seen boxes of them piled on shelves in garden shops and hardware stores. But if you haven’t purchased or planted yours yet, now is the time to do so.

After being harvested in the Netherlands last spring, these bulbs have been stored under carefully controlled temperature and humidity conditions. It’s important to note that shelves in a warm store are not the best place to keep them. However, they won’t stay there for long as the stores will soon make space for Halloween and Christmas merchandise.

So, what should you do if you still have unplanted bulbs? Plant them as soon as possible, without further delay. Spring flowering bulbs need to go through a period of cold dormancy to develop properly. By planting them now, you’re giving them the opportunity to establish their roots and prepare for the spring growth cycle.

Make sure to choose a well-drained location in your garden. Most bulbs prefer a sunny spot, but some varieties can tolerate partial shade. Dig holes to the proper depth, which is usually three times the height of the bulb, and space them according to the package instructions.

Water the planted bulbs thoroughly and add a layer of mulch to protect them from extreme temperature fluctuations. Then, simply wait patiently until spring arrives, and your efforts will be rewarded with vibrant flowers and a beautiful garden.

