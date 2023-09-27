Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Επιστήμονες ανέπτυξαν υπερευρυγώνιο φωτοανιχνευτή χρησιμοποιώντας συνεστραμμένο διπλό διπλό στρώμα γραφενίου

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

27 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Επιστήμονες ανέπτυξαν υπερευρυγώνιο φωτοανιχνευτή χρησιμοποιώντας συνεστραμμένο διπλό διπλό στρώμα γραφενίου

Researchers at ICFO and their collaborators have developed a novel ultra-broadband photodetector using twisted double bilayer graphene (TDBG). This new device is capable of efficiently detecting light across a wide spectral range, from far-terahertz to near-infrared wavelengths. The photodetector eliminates the need for external electric fields and offers scalability for industrial applications.

Traditional photoconductor arrays based on mercury cadmium telluride elements are currently used for hyperspectral imaging, but they are not efficient over the entire spectrum and are unable to detect terahertz wavelengths. In contrast, TDBG has the potential to overcome these limitations and improve the performance and efficiency of light detection.

The researchers fabricated TDBG devices by rotating two bilayer graphene stacks by a large angle. These devices create their own intrinsic electric field without the need for additional electrodes, making them scalable for mass production. The team then conducted extensive experiments to study the photoresponse and photoconductivity of TDBG.

The results showed that the TDBG ultra-broadband photodetector has good quantum efficiency, enhanced photoconductivity through interlayer screening, and scalability without the need for external gates. This breakthrough opens up possibilities for a wide range of applications, including autonomous driving, environmental monitoring, healthcare, space exploration, agriculture, and food processing.

This research highlights the potential of twisted double bilayer graphene as a highly efficient and versatile material for photodetection.

Πηγές:
– ICFO/M. Ceccanti

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Ο επικεφαλής επιστήμονας της Κίνας αμφισβητεί την προσγείωση Chandrayaan-3 της Ινδίας στη Σελήνη

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Επιστήμη

Ο LHC ξεκινά τη σεζόν Φυσικής Βαρέων Ιόντων με Συγκρούσεις Μολύβδου-Πυρήνων

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Επιστήμη

Η γύρη, τα σπόρια και τα βακτήρια παίζουν βασικό ρόλο στο σχηματισμό πάγου στα αρκτικά σύννεφα, ευρήματα μελέτης

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Ο επικεφαλής επιστήμονας της Κίνας αμφισβητεί την προσγείωση Chandrayaan-3 της Ινδίας στη Σελήνη

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Ο LHC ξεκινά τη σεζόν Φυσικής Βαρέων Ιόντων με Συγκρούσεις Μολύβδου-Πυρήνων

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η γύρη, τα σπόρια και τα βακτήρια παίζουν βασικό ρόλο στο σχηματισμό πάγου στα αρκτικά σύννεφα, ευρήματα μελέτης

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Έρευνα της NASA αποκαλύπτει την προέλευση των δακτυλίων του Κρόνου

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια