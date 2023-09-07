Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Μια ένδοξη εμφάνιση αστεριών στο σφαιρικό σμήνος Terzan 12

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

7 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Μια ένδοξη εμφάνιση αστεριών στο σφαιρικό σμήνος Terzan 12

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a breathtaking image of the globular cluster Terzan 12, located about 15,000 light-years away from Earth in the constellation Sagittarius. Globular clusters are ancient groups of stars that populate the space surrounding galactic disks. Terzan 12, like many other globular clusters, is shrouded in dust and gas, which adds to the beauty of the image.

This composite image was created using several exposures taken in August 2016. The image showcases the red and orange stars within the cluster, which are larger than our Sun, as well as younger blue stars that are not part of the cluster. The presence of black holes within globular clusters has also been discovered in previous research. NGC 6397, another globular cluster, was found to contain small, star-sized black holes that keep the stars in orbit due to their gravitational force.

Globular clusters like Terzan 12 provide valuable insights into the life cycles of stars and the presence of binary systems with ancient celestial bodies such as neutron stars and black holes. These clusters serve as stunning visual displays and aid astronomers in their pursuit of understanding the vastness of space.

Πηγές: [Πηγή 1]

By Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Ο πρωτοποριακός δορυφόρος επίδειξης ADRAS-J αποκαλύφθηκε για την αντιμετώπιση της κρίσης διαστημικών συντριμμιών

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Επιστήμη

Μελέτη αποκαλύπτει ανησυχητική απώλεια παγκόσμιων πλημμυρικών πεδιάδων για 27 χρόνια

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Το Hack του αστρονόμου επιτρέπει στο Solar Orbiter να κάνει δύσκολες παρατηρήσεις

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Ο πρωτοποριακός δορυφόρος επίδειξης ADRAS-J αποκαλύφθηκε για την αντιμετώπιση της κρίσης διαστημικών συντριμμιών

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

Οι τουρίστες παραθερίζουν εν αγνοία τους σε ερείπια μιας «χαμένης ηπείρου»

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

Το Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter καταγράφει εικόνα του Chandrayaan-3 Lander στο Νότιο Πόλο της Σελήνης

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

Πώς οι έξυπνοι κάδοι απορριμμάτων επαναπροσδιορίζουν τη διαχείριση των αστικών απορριμμάτων

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 0 Σχόλια