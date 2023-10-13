Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

The Journey of Earth's Precious Metals: How They Stayed Near the Surface

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023
The Journey of Earth's Precious Metals: How They Stayed Near the Surface

A new study conducted by geophysicists offers insight into how Earth’s precious metals, such as gold and platinum, remained near the planet’s surface. These metals, known as highly siderophile elements (HSEs), are strongly attracted to iron and were included in Earth’s structure during its formation. The question of how these valuable metals stayed near the surface has puzzled scientists for decades.

According to the study, after the bulk of Earth formed, it experienced several collisions with protoplanets. One notable collision with an object called Theia resulted in the formation of Earth’s Moon. While most of Theia and other protoplanets were absorbed by Earth, the HSEs they contained became trapped within Earth’s mantle instead of sinking into the core.

Computer models developed by the researchers reveal that after each giant impact, a vast ocean of magma formed within Earth’s lithosphere. The precious metals gradually sank through this ocean until they reached a partially molten transition layer. This layer slowed their descent, allowing the lower mantle to cool and solidify, preventing the HSEs from reaching the core.

The trapped HSEs in the mantle are affected by convection from thermal currents emanating from Earth’s hot core, which continues to this day. These currents move the precious metals around the Earth and bring them to the surface over time.

The study also notes that echoes of these early impacts can still be observed in the deep mantle beneath Africa and the Pacific Ocean. These regions, known as “large low-shear-velocity provinces” (LLSVPs), make up a significant portion of Earth’s volume and provide evidence of the impact events that occurred billions of years ago.

The researchers believe that their findings provide a robust explanation for how Earth’s precious metals stayed near the surface. This study demonstrates the importance of re-examining conventional wisdom to make unexpected discoveries.

Sources: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

By Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Ερευνητές χαρτογραφούν γονιδιακούς διακόπτες σε διαφορετικούς τύπους εγκεφαλικών κυττάρων και τη σύνδεσή τους με νευροψυχιατρικές διαταραχές

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Νέες ιδέες για την τρισδιάστατη δομή των συντονισμών νουκλεονίων

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Επιστήμη

Η οικογένεια Wilson εξερευνά τα αστέρια σε ένα Star Party

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Ερευνητές χαρτογραφούν γονιδιακούς διακόπτες σε διαφορετικούς τύπους εγκεφαλικών κυττάρων και τη σύνδεσή τους με νευροψυχιατρικές διαταραχές

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Νέες ιδέες για την τρισδιάστατη δομή των συντονισμών νουκλεονίων

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η οικογένεια Wilson εξερευνά τα αστέρια σε ένα Star Party

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Μια σημαντική ανακάλυψη στην κατανόηση τυχαίων ρυθμών: σύγκριση ταλαντώσεων

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια