Επιστήμη

Γιατί ο Άρης έχασε τους ωκεανούς και το μαγνητικό του πεδίο

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

12 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Γιατί ο Άρης έχασε τους ωκεανούς και το μαγνητικό του πεδίο

The surface of Mars is known for being barren and dry, but evidence suggests that billions of years ago, the northern hemisphere of the planet was covered by a massive ocean. However, today Mars is a desert with no trace of its once vast bodies of water. Researchers from the University of Tokyo have shed light on the reason behind Mars losing its oceans and magnetic field.

Unlike Mars, the Earth is protected by a strong magnetic field, which shields it from the harmful radiation emitted by the Sun. This magnetic field plays a crucial role in preserving our atmosphere and preventing the oceans from evaporating and being lost to space, as happened on Mars.

The research team led by Shunpei Yokoo simulated the core of Mars in a laboratory and found that the separation of iron-sulfur and iron-hydrogen liquids within the core is similar to what occurs on Earth, but with a significant difference in temperature. On Mars, the liquids separate due to the lower temperatures within its core, leading to convective currents that form a protective magnetic field. However, once the liquids fully separate, the currents cease, and the magnetic field vanishes, resulting in the stripping of the atmosphere and the disappearance of the oceans.

These findings have implications for the search for habitable exoplanets. While the presence of liquid water on a planet’s surface is a common metric for habitability, the strength of its magnetic field should also be considered. The Earth’s strong magnetic field may be relatively rare in the universe, making planets with similar conditions for supporting water and life less common.

Πηγές: Nature Communications

By Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

