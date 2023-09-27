Ζωή στην πόλη

ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

27 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
EXO-Lava Worlds: Shedding Light on Earth’s Evolution

A recent study published in The Astrophysical Journal explores the fascinating world of exo-lava worlds and their potential in shedding light on Earth’s evolutionary history. While Earth was once entirely molten, planetary scientists refer to this phase as a magma ocean. It is believed that Earth may have gone through multiple magma ocean phases before cooling down and becoming the habitable planet it is today.

The discovery of thousands of exoplanets by planet-hunting missions like the Kepler Spacecraft and TESS has revealed many rocky worlds orbiting their stars at extreme temperatures, causing them to be molten or partially molten. These super-heated rocky worlds, known as super-Earths, provide valuable insights into Earth’s past and its transition from a magma ocean.

The study, titled “Fizzy Super-Earths: Impacts of Magma Composition on the Bulk Density and Structure of Lava Worlds,” conducted by Kiersten Boley, a graduate student in astronomy at The Ohio State University, investigates the influence of magma oceans on super-Earth evolution and their observable properties.

Through exoplanet modeling software, the researchers simulated ultra-short period (USP) planets, which closely orbit their host stars. They found that the composition of a planet’s magma is crucial in determining its ability to trap volatile elements and potential for supporting life. Planets with ample carbon and oxygen in their magma may eventually release these critical materials into their atmospheres, creating favorable conditions for life.

The study also explored the densities of magma planets and their implications for observation from a distance. Interestingly, the presence of a magma ocean does not significantly affect a planet’s density, challenging previous assumptions and raising questions about the best method for understanding these enigmatic worlds.

Overall, exo-lava worlds offer a unique opportunity to study the evolution of terrestrial planets and their potential for habitability. By unraveling the mysteries of these extreme environments, scientists can gain valuable insights into Earth’s own history and uncover the factors that contribute to a planet’s ability to support life.

