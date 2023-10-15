Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Η γενετική επηρεάζει την αλτρουιστική συμπεριφορά στις μέλισσες

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Η γενετική επηρεάζει την αλτρουιστική συμπεριφορά στις μέλισσες

Researchers at Pennsylvania State University have conducted a study that explores the genetic basis behind altruistic behavior in honeybees. Altruistic behavior is defined as behavior that benefits others, even at the expense of the individual displaying the behavior. Honeybees demonstrate altruistic behavior through retinue behavior, where worker bees feed and groom the queen bee, even at the cost of their own reproductive abilities.

The study found that genes affecting the receptiveness to the queen’s mandibular pheromone, which triggers retinue behavior, are inherited from either the mother or the father bee. However, altruistic behavior is only influenced when these genes are inherited from the mother. The findings support the Kinship Theory of Intragenomic Conflict, which proposes conflicting genes from both parents in regard to behavior support.

The researchers crossbred different lineages of honeybees and analyzed the worker bees’ response to the pheromone. By using RNA sequencing and personalized genomes, they examined gene expression patterns and identified gene regulatory networks with intragenomic conflict. They observed that genes expressed with paternal bias were more prevalent.

This study sheds light on the genetic control of altruistic behavior and suggests that intragenomic conflict may play a significant role in shaping various traits in honeybees and other species. Understanding the genetic basis behind altruism in honeybees can contribute to our understanding of social behavior in animals.

Πηγές:
– Molecular Ecology (Journal)
– Pennsylvania State University (Research institution)

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

The Whirlpool Galaxy: A Galactic Encounter

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Οι ήχοι κάτω από τα πόδια μας: Η σταθερότητα του ροκ αποκαλύπτεται μέσω ακουστικών μοτίβων

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Επιστήμη

Ο Ryuzo Yanagimachi, πρωτοπόρος της έρευνας γονιμότητας, πεθαίνει σε ηλικία 95 ετών

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

The Whirlpool Galaxy: A Galactic Encounter

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Οι ήχοι κάτω από τα πόδια μας: Η σταθερότητα του ροκ αποκαλύπτεται μέσω ακουστικών μοτίβων

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Ο Ryuzo Yanagimachi, πρωτοπόρος της έρευνας γονιμότητας, πεθαίνει σε ηλικία 95 ετών

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η πρώτη ηλιακή αποστολή της Ινδίας Aditya-L1 που έφτασε στο σημείο Lagrange τον Ιανουάριο

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια