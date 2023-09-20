Ερευνητές Αναπτύσσουν Ρομπότ Κλίμακας Εντόμων που λειτουργεί με Καύση

Researchers at Cornell University have successfully created an insect-scale robot powered by combustion, surpassing the capabilities of electric-driven robots in terms of speed, strength, flexibility, and leaping ability. The team combined soft microactuators with high-energy-density chemical fuel to overcome the challenges faced by downsizing motors, engines, and pumps. By utilizing a high-energy-density chemical fuel similar to that used in automobiles, the researchers were able to significantly increase the onboard power and performance of the robot. The robot, which measures just over an inch long and weighs the equivalent of one and a half paperclips, is 3D-printed with a flame-resistant resin and equipped with four actuators that serve as its feet.

The actuators are capable of producing 9.5 newtons of force, compared to the approximately 0.2 newtons produced by similarly sized robots. The robot can also operate at frequencies greater than 100 hertz, achieve displacements of 140%, and lift 22 times its body weight. Its combustion-powered actuators allow it to navigate difficult terrains, clear obstacles, jump incredible distances, and move rapidly on the ground. The design of the actuators also offers a high degree of control, allowing operators to adjust the speed, frequency of sparking, and fuel feed in real time to trigger a range of responses.

The researchers plan to string together more actuators to produce finely controlled and forceful movements on a larger scale. They also aim to develop an untethered version of the robot by using a liquid fuel that can be carried onboard, along with smaller electronics. This breakthrough in combustion-powered robotics brings us closer to the reality of using insect-scale robots in search and rescue operations, exploration, environmental monitoring, surveillance, and navigation in challenging environments.

Source: Cameron A. Aubin et al, Powerful, soft combustion actuators for insect-scale robots, Science (2023). DOI: 10.1126/science.adg5067

