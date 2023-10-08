Μια νέα πρόταση για τη σύλληψη του άπιαστου δακτυλίου φωτονίων των μαύρων τρυπών

Supermassive black holes have long remained an enigma, with their immense gravitational power and elusive nature. While we have been able to study them indirectly through the observation of their accretion disks and powerful jets, capturing a direct image of the photon ring has eluded us. However, a recent study published in Acta Astronautica has proposed a novel approach to potentially capture this elusive structure.

Black holes are defined by their event horizon, a boundary through which light can only cross once, creating a point of no return. Additionally, black holes have other defining structures such as the photon shell, which represents the inner limit of stable circular orbits for photons. The photon shell, with a radius of 1.5 times the radius of the event horizon, allows photons to orbit the black hole indefinitely in theory.

Although the event horizon and the photon shell cannot be observed directly, the photon ring, the thin circle of light caused by photons that have closely grazed the black hole, can be observed. However, current observations of the photon ring are limited in resolution, and efforts to extract the photon ring data from the background have been disputed.

To overcome these limitations, the study proposes the use of a constellation of space-based Very Long Baseline Interferometers (VLBI). These antennas would be placed in a wide Earth orbit or orbit the L2 Lagrange point between the Earth and the Moon. By avoiding the interference of Earth’s atmosphere, these receivers could capture radio light at shorter wavelengths, allowing for higher resolution observations of the photon rings of supermassive black holes like M87* and Sag A*. The proposed telescope could also provide lower-resolution images of other supermassive black holes, such as the one in the Andromeda galaxy.

While this study serves as a proof of concept, the realization of such a telescope is a long-term goal that would require overcoming numerous engineering challenges. However, the potential to capture the photon ring offers valuable insights into the nature of black holes and the accuracy of Einstein’s gravitational theory. By reaching further than ever before, astronomers may finally unravel the mysteries of these cosmic behemoths.

Source: Hudson, Ben, et al. “Orbital configurations of spaceborne interferometers for studying photon rings of supermassive black holes.” Acta Astronautica (2023).