Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Οι νικητές του Astronomy Photographer of the Year 15

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

20 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Οι νικητές του Astronomy Photographer of the Year 15

The Royal Observatory Greenwich has announced the winners of the Astronomy Photographer of the Year 15. This year’s contest received over 4,000 submissions from 64 different countries. The competition is divided into 11 categories, with an overall winner chosen from the winners of each category.

The top spot in this year’s competition went to Marcel Drechsler, Xavier Strottner, and Yann Sainty from Germany and France for their photograph of the Andromeda galaxy. The image titled “Andromeda, unexpected” captures a large, blue plasma arc next to our closest neighboring galaxy. The plasma arc was a significant discovery and is being studied by scientists as a possible phenomenon unique to our corner of the universe.

The winners in other categories include Monika Deviat from Canada for her photograph titled “Brushstroke” in the aurorae category, Ethan Chappel from the United States for his photograph “Mars-set” in the our moon category, Eduardo Schaberger Poupeau for his photograph “A sun question” in the our sun category, Vikas Chander for his photograph “Zeila” in the people & space category, Tom Williams for his photograph “Suspended in a sunbeam” in the planets, comets & asteroids category, and Angel An for his photograph “Grand cosmic fireworks” in the skyscapes category.

These awe-inspiring photographs showcase the beauty and wonder of the universe, capturing rare celestial events and highlighting celestial bodies in incredible detail. The winning images are a testament to the skill and creativity of the photographers, as well as the endless fascination with the cosmos.

Source: Royal Observatory Greenwich

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Caribbean Box Jellyfish: Ανακαλύφθηκαν εκπληκτικές μαθησιακές ικανότητες

22 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Επιστήμη

Το Lunar Rover και το Lander της Ινδίας δεν έχουν έρθει ακόμα σε επαφή καθώς φτάνει η σεληνιακή ημέρα

22 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Επιστήμη

Επιμονή Το Mars Rover επιδεικνύει προηγμένες δεξιότητες πλοήγησης

22 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Caribbean Box Jellyfish: Ανακαλύφθηκαν εκπληκτικές μαθησιακές ικανότητες

22 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Το Lunar Rover και το Lander της Ινδίας δεν έχουν έρθει ακόμα σε επαφή καθώς φτάνει η σεληνιακή ημέρα

22 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Επιμονή Το Mars Rover επιδεικνύει προηγμένες δεξιότητες πλοήγησης

22 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Ο ουράνιος αγγελιαφόρος διαστημόπλοιο OSIRIS-REx πλησιάζει τη Γη για να παραδώσει δείγμα αστεροειδούς

22 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια