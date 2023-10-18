Glacial Rock Flour: Ενίσχυση της απορρόφησης νερού για τη γεωργία της Γροιλανδίας

New research suggests that the use of glacial rock flour could improve water absorption in cultivated fields in Greenland. This finding has the potential to revolutionize agriculture in Greenland by reducing the risk of water erosion and enhancing plant growth conditions.

Modern farming has been developing in Greenland for about a century, with a focus on livestock feed such as sheep and grass. In recent years, the cultivation of crops like potatoes and beets has also become commercially viable. However, farming in Greenland poses various challenges, one of which is the poor ability of the soil to absorb water.

A study conducted by researchers at Aarhus University analyzed soil samples from 23 grazed and cultivated areas in South Greenland. The results revealed that 99% of the soil was water-repellent, with 98% showing an extreme degree of water repellency. This phenomenon, known as hydrophobicity, occurs when the soil struggles to absorb water due to a fatty-like layer on soil particles.

When soil cannot absorb water effectively, it can hinder agricultural production by increasing surface runoff and erosion. It also limits the infiltration of water from rainfall or irrigation and reduces the availability of nutrients for plants.

To address this issue, researchers have explored various methods to improve water absorption in Greenlandic soil. One approach involves increasing the soil’s clay content, which is commonly used in other parts of the world. However, clay availability is limited in Greenlandic soil. On the other hand, glacial rock flour is abundant in the region.

Glacial rock flour is formed when rocks are crushed and broken down as glaciers move across the terrain. It is rich in minerals and contains a high content of clay particles. Researchers conducted two field experiments in South Greenland to determine how adding glacial rock flour in different quantities affects the soil’s water absorption capability.

The results showed that using glacial rock flour can be beneficial for improving water absorption in Greenlandic agricultural soil. This discovery has positive implications for Greenlandic agriculture and will be further investigated in terms of its long-term effects.

This study is part of a larger research effort to enhance farming conditions in Greenland in the face of climate change. Sustainable and productive farming practices are being explored, and the use of glacial rock flour for soil improvement is a promising avenue to pursue.

Source: Aarhus University