Το διαστημικό τηλεσκόπιο James Webb αποκαλύπτει τεράστιους γαλαξίες από την Αυγή του Σύμπαντος

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

8 Οκτωβρίου 2023
The James Webb Space Telescope has made a groundbreaking discovery by spotting distant galaxies that are larger, more massive, and brighter than expected to exist within the first billion years after the Big Bang. This has led scientists to question conventional theories of cosmology and has even raised the possibility that the universe may be twice as old as previously estimated.

A team of scientists has used sophisticated simulations to explain this discrepancy. They propose that furious and irregular star formation in the early universe could have caused galaxies to form and evolve more rapidly than nearby galaxies today. The simulations indicate that even less massive galaxies can appear luminous, thanks to rapid and irregular starburst activity or star formation. The energetic nature of protostars and newborn stars contributes to the brightness of these galaxies.

The findings, published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, suggest that galaxies formed at cosmic dawn can achieve the desired brightness within the limited time that has elapsed since the Big Bang. This period, known as the cosmic dawn, marks the emergence of light in the universe as the first stars and galaxies were formed.

This discovery challenges our understanding of galaxy formation and evolution, highlighting the complex and dynamic nature of the early universe. The James Webb Space Telescope continues to push the boundaries of our knowledge and provides valuable insights into the distant cosmos.

Πηγές:
– The James Webb Space Telescope has turned its gaze towards the distant universe… (source article)
– Study reveals galaxies behaved differently in infancy of universe
– James Webb Space Telescope image of Orion Nebula released on ESASky

