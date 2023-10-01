Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Το νέο απολίθωμα αράχνης Giant Trapdoor παρέχει πληροφορίες για τον πρόγονο των σύγχρονων ειδών

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

1 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Το νέο απολίθωμα αράχνης Giant Trapdoor παρέχει πληροφορίες για τον πρόγονο των σύγχρονων ειδών

A recently discovered fossil of a giant trapdoor spider has shed light on the ancestor of the modern brush-footed trapdoor spider. The fossil, named Megamonodontium mccluskyi, is estimated to be around 11 to 16 million years old and measures approximately 23.31 millimeters in size.

Although this size may not seem significant, it is four times larger than the current species of brush-footed trapdoor spider found in Australia. The fossil was discovered in McGraths Flat, a dry region in New South Wales, and is only the fourth spider fossil ever found in Australia.

This discovery provides valuable information about the evolution and extinction of ancient giant trapdoor spiders. It also fills a gap in our understanding of the past and how these spiders have changed over time. Although there are approximately 300 different species of brush-footed trapdoor spiders alive today, they do not fossilize well. Therefore, this find is particularly significant for gaining insight into their ancient counterparts.

The study detailing this discovery is available in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

Πηγές:

– Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Κατανόηση των cookies και των πολιτικών απορρήτου

2 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Επιστήμη

Καθυστέρησε η αποστολή Psyche της NASA καθώς ο αστεροειδής 2023 SN6 πλησιάζει τη Γη

2 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

The King of the Northern Skies: Exploring Cepheus Constellation

2 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Κατανόηση των cookies και των πολιτικών απορρήτου

2 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Καθυστέρησε η αποστολή Psyche της NASA καθώς ο αστεροειδής 2023 SN6 πλησιάζει τη Γη

2 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

The King of the Northern Skies: Exploring Cepheus Constellation

2 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Οι ερευνητές χρησιμοποιούν την «ηλεκτρική γλώσσα» και το μοντέλο AI για να προβλέψουν την πικρία των ναρκωτικών

2 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια