Επιστήμη

Η εφαρμογή SkySafari προσφέρει ειδικές δυνατότητες για προβολή δακτυλιοειδούς έκλειψης ηλίου

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

12 Οκτωβρίου 2023
The popular astronomy app, SkySafari, has introduced a new set of features to help skywatchers track and view the upcoming annular solar eclipse. Scheduled for Saturday, October 14, this eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun, creating a “ring of fire” effect.

In order to assist users in following the eclipse, learning about the event, and receiving real-time alerts, SkySafari has launched the 2023 annular solar eclipse features for iOS users. Android users will have a similar feature available for the total solar eclipse in April 2024.

Some of the key features included in the SkySafari eclipse update are a countdown timer to track the moon’s shadow as it moves across the western United States, an interactive map to help users find the best viewing locations, an eclipse simulator to visualize the eclipse at any specific time and location, and a shadow tracker to observe the movement of the moon’s shadow from a space perspective. The app also provides audio notifications with narrations about what to observe during each phase of the eclipse, as well as a viewing guide with tools and tips for safely observing the annular solar eclipse.

Aside from SkySafari, there are other notable apps that can enhance the experience of the annular solar eclipse. NASA has released the Eclipse Explorer 2023, which is an interactive map displaying the visibility of the eclipse. Meanwhile, the non-profit organization Astronomers Without Borders offers the “One Eclipse” app, providing users worldwide with a front-row seat experience of the annular solar eclipse.

Remember, it is crucial to never directly look at the sun, even during an eclipse. Certified solar filters should always be used to safely view the eclipse, whether it is partial or annular. It is essential to wear appropriate solar eclipse glasses, and solar filters must also be used for cameras, telescopes, and binoculars. For more detailed guidelines on safe solar observations, please refer to our “how to observe the sun safely” guide.

