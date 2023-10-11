Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Γρήγορες ραδιοφωνικές εκρήξεις και σεισμοί: Ομοιότητες και ανακαλύψεις

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Γρήγορες ραδιοφωνικές εκρήξεις και σεισμοί: Ομοιότητες και ανακαλύψεις

Fast radio bursts (FRBs) have long remained a mystery in the field of astronomy. These intense bursts of radio energy are invisible to the human eye but are detectable by radio telescopes. Recent research at the University of Tokyo has revealed distinct similarities between FRBs and earthquakes, shedding light on the potential cause of these enigmatic bursts.

The study focused on analyzing the time and energy distribution of FRBs and comparing them to earthquake events. Researchers found that the probability of an aftershock occurring for a single FRB event is similar to the probability of an aftershock occurring after an earthquake. Furthermore, the aftershock occurrence rate decreases over time in both cases. This suggests a correlation between the two phenomena and supports the theory that FRBs are caused by “starquakes” on the surface of neutron stars.

Neutron stars are formed when supergiant stars collapse, creating a superdense core. Some neutron stars, known as magnetars, have been observed emitting FRBs. The researchers suggest that starquakes occurring on the solid crust of these neutron stars release huge amounts of energy, resulting in the detection of FRBs.

The discovery of similarities between FRBs and earthquakes not only provides insights into the nature of these mysterious bursts but also offers the potential to better understand earthquakes themselves. By studying starquakes on distant ultradense stars, scientists may gain new insights into high-density matter, aspects of nuclear physics, and the behavior of earthquakes.

Fast radio bursts are incredibly powerful bursts of energy that can travel billions of light years but typically last mere thousandths of a second. Although their exact origins are still unknown, scientists have speculated various possibilities, including extraterrestrial sources. However, neutron stars emitting FRBs are currently the leading theory.

This research expands our understanding of FRBs and their connection to earthquakes. Further analysis of new data on FRBs will be conducted to validate the similarities found in this study. The findings bring us closer to unraveling the mysteries of FRBs and gaining more knowledge about the universe we inhabit.

Πηγές:
– Μηνιαίες Ανακοινώσεις της Βασιλικής Αστρονομικής Εταιρείας
– Πανεπιστήμιο του Τόκιο

By Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

The Orionids Meteor Show: A Spectacular Celestial Event

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Επιστήμη

Οι γυναίκες προτιμούν τη σωματική δύναμη στις βραχυπρόθεσμες σχέσεις, αλλά το συγγενικό χιούμορ για τη μακροπρόθεσμη επιτυχία

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Οδηγός για την Ασφαλή Προβολή και Φωτογράφηση της Δακτυλιοειδούς Έκλειψης Ηλίου

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

The Orionids Meteor Show: A Spectacular Celestial Event

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Οι γυναίκες προτιμούν τη σωματική δύναμη στις βραχυπρόθεσμες σχέσεις, αλλά το συγγενικό χιούμορ για τη μακροπρόθεσμη επιτυχία

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Οδηγός για την Ασφαλή Προβολή και Φωτογράφηση της Δακτυλιοειδούς Έκλειψης Ηλίου

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Δορυφόροι στο Διάστημα: Απειλή για τη Ραδιοαστρονομία και τη Σύνδεσή μας με τον Κόσμο

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια