Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Η αποστολή New Horizons της NASA για να συνεχίσει τη συλλογή δεδομένων Heliophysics

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

10 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Η αποστολή New Horizons της NASA για να συνεχίσει τη συλλογή δεδομένων Heliophysics

NASA has announced that the New Horizons mission will continue beyond its original plan, with a focus on collecting unique heliophysics data starting in 2025. This extended mission will allow the spacecraft to exit the Kuiper Belt, where it has been exploring the outer reaches of the solar system since its launch in 2006.

The decision to extend the New Horizons mission was driven by the unique position of the spacecraft in our solar system and the opportunities it presents for important heliophysics research. The mission will be primarily funded by NASA’s Planetary Science Division and will be jointly managed by NASA’s Heliophysics and Planetary Science Divisions.

While the science community is not currently aware of any reachable Kuiper Belt objects, the new plan allows for the possibility of a future close flyby should one be identified. Additionally, the extended mission will help preserve fuel and reduce operational complexity while a search is conducted for a compelling flyby candidate.

The New Horizons spacecraft, designed, built, and operated by the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, has played a crucial role in our understanding of the outer solar system. It conducted a flyby of Pluto in 2015 and later visited the Kuiper Belt object Arrokoth. The Southwest Research Institute is responsible for directing the mission and leading the science team.

The continuation of the New Horizons mission will provide valuable data for heliophysics research and further advance our knowledge of the solar system. It demonstrates NASA’s commitment to exploration and discovery in both the scientific community and the general public.

Πηγές:
– NASA

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Η NASA θα αποκαλύψει τις πρώτες εικόνες του μεγαλύτερου δείγματος αστεροειδών που συλλέχτηκε ποτέ

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Κατανόηση της σημασίας των cookies στο διαδικτυακό απόρρητο

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Επιστήμη

Η ευθραυστότητα των περιβαλλοντικών αισθητήρων σε περιοχές υψηλού κινδύνου

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Η NASA θα αποκαλύψει τις πρώτες εικόνες του μεγαλύτερου δείγματος αστεροειδών που συλλέχτηκε ποτέ

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Κατανόηση της σημασίας των cookies στο διαδικτυακό απόρρητο

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η ευθραυστότητα των περιβαλλοντικών αισθητήρων σε περιοχές υψηλού κινδύνου

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η εκτόξευση του διαστημικού σκάφους Psyche της NASA ενδέχεται να καθυστερήσει λόγω κακοκαιρίας

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια