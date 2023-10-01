Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery in understanding the occurrence of superbolts, Earth’s most powerful lightning strikes. While superbolts make up less than 1% of all lightning, their impact is significant. With a voltage 1,000 times stronger than average lightning strikes, superbolts have the potential to cause extensive damage to infrastructure and ships.

A recent study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres reveals that superbolts are more likely to strike when the electrical charging zone of a storm cloud is in closer proximity to the surface of the land or ocean. This phenomenon creates “hotspots” for superbolts, particularly above oceans and tall mountains.

Lead author Avichay Efraim, a physicist from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, describes superbolts as a “magnificent phenomenon.” Previous research identified clusters of superbolts over the Northeast Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea, and the Altiplano in Peru and Bolivia. However, the factors contributing to their formation and distribution remained unknown until now.

To uncover the secrets of superbolts, Efraim and his team analyzed lightning data and extracted key properties from the storm environment. Factors considered included land and water surface height, charging zone height, cloud top and base temperatures, and aerosol concentrations. The researchers discovered that aerosols, which were previously thought to impact superbolt strength, did not have a significant effect. Instead, they found that a shorter distance between the charging zone and the surface led to more energized lightning.

The regions experiencing the highest number of superbolts share a common characteristic: a close proximity between lightning charging zones and surfaces. This correlation was evident in the Northeast Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea, and the Altiplano. The breakthrough findings provide valuable insights into the formation of superbolts and pave the way for future research in understanding and predicting their occurrence.

Overall, this study sheds light on the intriguing phenomenon of superbolts and highlights the importance of lightning research. With improved knowledge of how and where superbolts form, scientists can work towards enhanced lightning protection measures and mitigation strategies for areas prone to these powerful lightning strikes.

