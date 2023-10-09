Η ακρίβεια των μοντέλων νερού OPC και OPC3 στην Πρόβλεψη του Ιξώδους του Νερού

Water is a fundamental substance that plays a crucial role in countless biological, chemical, and ecological processes. Understanding the behavior and properties of water is essential in various scientific and applied fields. To replicate the behavior of bulk water in molecular simulations, researchers have developed different water models. Among these models, the 4-point Optimal Point Charge (OPC) and 3-point OPC (OPC3) models have gained popularity due to their high accuracy in reproducing properties such as density, heat of vaporization, and dielectric constant. However, the accuracy of these models in predicting water viscosity has not been extensively studied.

Viscosity is a vital characteristic of water that affects its interactions with other substances. It plays a crucial role in phenomena like diffusion, absorption, and the flow of water-based solutions through small tubes. Researchers need to accurately predict water viscosity when designing pharmaceutical products, lubricants, and polymeric materials. To assess the performance of the OPC and OPC3 models in predicting viscosity, Associate Professor Tadashi Ando from Tokyo University of Science conducted a study.

Dr. Ando performed molecular dynamics simulations using different water models, including OPC, OPC3, and variants of the Transferable Intermolecular Potential 3-point (TIP3P) and 4-point (TIP4P) models. He used the Green-Kubo formalism, a statistical mechanics method, to calculate the viscosity of these models.

The calculated viscosities of the OPC and OPC3 models were very similar to each other within a temperature range of 273 K to 373 K. Notably, for temperatures above 310 K, the predicted viscosities of these models closely matched experimental values. However, at lower temperatures, the OPC and OPC3 models performed less accurately compared to the TIP4P and TIP3P variants.

Dr. Ando found that at 273 K and 293 K, the shear viscosities of the OPC and OPC3 models were approximately 10% and 20% lower, respectively, compared to experimental results. Despite these deviations at lower temperatures, the OPC and OPC3 models accurately predicted other important water properties, such as surface tension and self-diffusion.

In conclusion, the OPC and OPC3 models are among the best nonpolarizable water models available for accurately predicting the static and dynamic properties of water. However, their performance in predicting shear viscosity is slightly inferior to some other water models, particularly at lower temperatures. This study provides valuable insights into the strengths and limitations of water models, paving the way for further improvements in their accuracy and applicability across various technological fields.

Source: The Journal of Chemical Physics, Volume 159, Issue 10, September 14, 2023.