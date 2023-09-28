Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Ο Andreas Mogensen γίνεται διοικητής του ISS, σημειώνοντας ένα ορόσημο για τους Ευρωπαίους αστροναύτες

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Ο Andreas Mogensen γίνεται διοικητής του ISS, σημειώνοντας ένα ορόσημο για τους Ευρωπαίους αστροναύτες

ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen has taken over as the commander of the International Space Station (ISS), making him the sixth European to fill this prestigious role. Mogensen assumed command on September 26, 2023, and will serve until early 2024, overseeing the crew’s activities and ensuring the safety and operation of the Space Station. As the ISS commander, Mogensen is responsible for the safety, well-being, and coordination of the crew members, while also working with ground control to oversee all activities and operations on the Space Station.

During his command, several cargo vehicles will arrive at the ISS, including the Axiom-3, which will carry ESA project astronaut Marcus Wandt. This will mark the first time that two Scandinavians are in space together. Mogensen’s tenure as commander coincides with his ongoing Huginn mission, which began on August 27, 2023, when he launched as the pilot of the Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Andreas Mogensen’s appointment as ISS commander highlights the recognition of European astronauts and their expertise by international partners. This milestone is celebrated by ESA’s Director of Human and Robotic Exploration, Daniel Neuenschwander, who commends Mogensen’s leadership and wishes him and the Expedition 70 crew a successful and memorable experience on the Space Station.

The ISS commander plays a critical role in the success of missions and the well-being of crew members aboard the space station. The commander’s responsibilities include ensuring the safety of the crew, managing and coordinating the activities of all crew members, overseeing the operation and maintenance of the station’s systems, and serving as the primary point of communication between the ISS and ground control.

Source: ESA, NASA

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Μελέτη αποκαλύπτει τον αντίκτυπο της ποδηλασίας μεθανίου στις λίμνες της Αρκτικής στην κλιματική αλλαγή

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Επιστήμη

Η NASA και η SpaceX όρισαν την ημερομηνία εκτόξευσης τον Οκτώβριο για την αποστολή Psyche

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Η σημασία της διαχείρισης των προτιμήσεων cookie για μια εξατομικευμένη διαδικτυακή εμπειρία

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Μελέτη αποκαλύπτει τον αντίκτυπο της ποδηλασίας μεθανίου στις λίμνες της Αρκτικής στην κλιματική αλλαγή

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η NASA και η SpaceX όρισαν την ημερομηνία εκτόξευσης τον Οκτώβριο για την αποστολή Psyche

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η σημασία της διαχείρισης των προτιμήσεων cookie για μια εξατομικευμένη διαδικτυακή εμπειρία

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η NASA επεκτείνει τις λειτουργίες του διαστημικού σκάφους New Horizons για διεπιστημονική επιστήμη

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια