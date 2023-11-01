Dive into the Future of Scientific Imaging with FLUOVIEW FV4000

Scientific imaging is entering a new era with the introduction of the FLUOVIEW™ FV4000 confocal laser scanning microscope and FV4000MPE multiphoton laser scanning microscope. These cutting-edge devices, developed by Evident, have brought groundbreaking advancements to imaging technology, opening doors to exciting scientific discoveries. Pushing the boundaries of image acquisition and data reliability, the FV4000 and FV4000MPE microscopes redefine scientific imaging.

At the heart of these revolutionary microscopes lies the SilVIR™ detector, developed by Evident. This next-generation technology combines a silicon photomultiplier (SiPM) with patented digital signal processing, enabling researchers to achieve quantitative image data with exceptional precision. Offering enhanced photon detection efficiency across a wider wavelength range, the SilVIR detector ensures clearer and more accurate imaging results.

Unparalleled Image Quality and Precision

Utilizing the advanced SilVIR detector, the FV4000 and FV4000MPE microscopes produce high-quality images that surpass previous-generation laser scanning systems. Researchers can now capture clear images even from weak fluorescence signals, thanks to the exceptional noise reduction and high sensitivity delivered by this technology. The result is reliable data and precise quantification of fluorescence intensity.

Embrace the Power of NIR Capabilities

The FV4000 system boasts an expanded spectral range and improved multiplexing capabilities, allowing it to detect a phenomenal wavelength range of 400 nm to 900 nm, with a minimum step of 1 nm. Optimized for near-infrared (NIR) imaging, the FV4000 features optical elements with high transmission from 400 nm to 1300 nm, enabling researchers to capture intricate details across various biological structures.

AI-Powered Tools for Enhanced Imaging

Enter the future with AI-powered tools that revolutionize the imaging experience. The FV4000 microscopes come equipped with TruAI noise reduction and image segmentation technologies, streamlining image analysis and improving time-lapse imaging. By optimizing image quality and simplifying data extraction, these tools save researchers valuable time and effort.

Enhanced Modularity and Flexibility

The FLUOVIEW systems are designed with modularity and flexibility in mind. The FV4000 can be configured to suit specific applications, and with the addition of multiphoton imaging capabilities, the same system can now be used for multiple imaging modalities.

Experience the Future of Imaging

Immerse yourself in the transformative capabilities of the FLUOVIEW FV4000 and FV4000MPE microscopes. With unprecedented accuracy, sensitivity, and data reliability, these microscopes empower researchers to embark on groundbreaking scientific endeavors.

