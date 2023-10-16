Ζωή στην πόλη

Επιστήμη

Εσωτερικός πυρήνας της Γης: Εκπληκτικά μαλακός και υπερδραστήριος

Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

16 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Scientists have made a surprising discovery about Earth’s inner core. Long believed to be a solid and unmoving mass of metal, researchers have found that the inner core may actually be softer than previously thought. A new study suggests that the softness of the inner core may be due to hyperactive atoms that move more freely within their molecular structure.

The inner core is a massive sphere comprised mostly of iron, with a diameter of approximately 760 miles and an age of at least 1 billion years. It is surrounded by the outer core, which is composed of swirling liquid metals, and is further enveloped by the mantle, a layer of molten rock just below Earth’s solid crust.

Scientists initially believed that the immense pressure at the core of our planet would render it completely solid, with iron atoms arranged in a rigid hexagonal lattice. However, seismic waves from earthquakes revealed inconsistencies within the inner core, leading to it being described as a “mushy hidden world.”

Previous studies suggested that the inner core’s softness could be attributed to the presence of trapped liquid iron or a “superionic state,” where atoms from elements such as carbon and hydrogen constantly move through the lattice of iron atoms.

In a new study published in the journal Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences, researchers recreated the intense pressure of the inner core in a lab setting. They observed how iron atoms behaved under these conditions and used computer simulations to create a virtual core known as the “supercell.”

The simulations showed that iron atoms within the inner core can move collectively, changing positions within the lattice without compromising its structure. This increased movement, known as “collective motion,” makes the inner core less rigid and weaker against shear forces.

The softness of the inner core could potentially shed light on the generation of Earth’s magnetic field, among other mysteries. Understanding the dynamic processes and evolution of the inner core is crucial for gaining insights into our planet’s composition and behavior.

By unraveling the fundamental mechanism behind the inner core’s softness, scientists hope to deepen their understanding of Earth’s interior and its impact on our planet as a whole.

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

