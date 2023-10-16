Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Είναι τα φυτά συνειδητά; Νέα μελέτη αμφισβητεί την ιδέα του «Mother Trees»

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

16 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Είναι τα φυτά συνειδητά; Νέα μελέτη αμφισβητεί την ιδέα του «Mother Trees»

Plants, despite lacking brains, pain receptors, and nerves, have long intrigued scientists, religions, and plant enthusiasts as to whether they possess feelings, emotions, and consciousness. While plants do react to their environment and engage in communication with each other, the question of their conscious existence remains a subject of debate.

In the 1973 book “The Secret Life of Plants,” it was claimed that plants thrived when exposed to classical music and reacted to human emotions. Although much of the book has been discredited, the idea still persists, with popular culture often depicting people talking to their plants to influence their well-being.

The concept of “mother trees” gained attention in the 2000s through the work of ecologist Suzanne Simard. She proposed that these oldest and largest trees in an ecosystem actively support younger trees by sending them essential nutrients, carbon, water, and alarm signals through underground fungal networks called mycorrhiza. This idea was later showcased in the film “Avatar.”

In 2006, scientists coined the term “plant neurobiology” to describe the intricate electrical and chemical signaling processes observed in plants. They even discovered neurotransmitters and nerve-like cells, suggesting a coordinated response to their surroundings.

However, a recent study challenges the validity of these claims. The researchers question the scientific evidence behind the studies on mother trees and argue that many of the related books have not undergone peer review. Additionally, conflicting scientific papers undermine the proposed ideas.

One of the main criticisms is that mother trees supposedly help younger trees of the same species, despite being in direct competition for resources. The transfer of carbon between trees through fungi is acknowledged but deemed to have minimal physiological impact. The researchers also highlight methodological flaws in previous experiments, raising doubts about their validity.

The team worries that attributing human-like traits to plants could have harmful consequences. By humanizing plants and assuming they possess adaptive wisdom, there is a risk of underestimating the impact of climate change on forests and making misguided decisions about their protection.

While the debate about plant consciousness continues, it is essential to approach these discussions with rigorous scientific scrutiny and avoid romanticizing plants’ capabilities beyond what can be substantiated.

Πηγές:
– The Secret Life of Plants, 1973
– Suzanne Simard, ecologist and TED Talk speaker
– Study challenging the concept of “mother trees” (source not provided)

By Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Οι επιπτώσεις των διπλασιασμένων επιπέδων οξυγόνου στα ζωντανά όντα: Ένα συναρπαστικό σενάριο

17 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Το Doerr School of Sustainability εγκαινιάζει το Mineral-X: Advancing the Mining Industry Towards Clean Energy

17 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Επιστήμη

Ο σχηματισμός του Pangea Ultima θα μπορούσε να οδηγήσει σε ακραίες θερμοκρασίες και να απειλήσει την επιβίωση των θηλαστικών

17 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Οι επιπτώσεις των διπλασιασμένων επιπέδων οξυγόνου στα ζωντανά όντα: Ένα συναρπαστικό σενάριο

17 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Το Doerr School of Sustainability εγκαινιάζει το Mineral-X: Advancing the Mining Industry Towards Clean Energy

17 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Ο σχηματισμός του Pangea Ultima θα μπορούσε να οδηγήσει σε ακραίες θερμοκρασίες και να απειλήσει την επιβίωση των θηλαστικών

17 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Ο νόμος της αύξησης της λειτουργικής πληροφορίας: Μια καθολική προοπτική για την εξέλιξη

17 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια