Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Προέλευση του Bitcoin: Καταργήθηκε η εμπλοκή της NSA

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

4 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Προέλευση του Bitcoin: Καταργήθηκε η εμπλοκή της NSA

In the realm of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin is undoubtedly the most renowned and widely used. However, questions surrounding its origin have sparked speculation similar to the unresolved debate surrounding the origins of COVID-19. While it is widely accepted that Bitcoin was invented by Satoshi Nakamoto, a pseudonymous coder who released a paper describing it in 2008 before vanishing, a theory circulating online suggests the involvement of the National Security Agency (NSA) in its creation.

This theory stems from a paper written by NSA employees in 1996 titled “How to make a mint: the cryptography of anonymous electronic cash.” The paper references the work of a researcher named “Tatsuaki Okamoto,” which some believe connects the NSA to Bitcoin’s creation. However, this paper is merely a survey of cryptographic ideas that could be implemented in digital cash systems, unlike Bitcoin’s decentralized design. The schemes discussed in the paper rely on an overseeing authority, contrary to Bitcoin’s trustless nature. As cryptocurrency skeptic David Rosenthal points out, the idea that the NSA would develop a decentralized cryptocurrency that undermines their own government’s functions is implausible.

While the theory of NSA involvement in Bitcoin’s creation is likely just another conspiracy, there is a parallel to be drawn. In 1997, it was revealed that Clifford Cocks, a mathematician at GCHQ, the British equivalent of the NSA, had secretly invented a crucial cryptographic technology underlying both Bitcoin and the internet itself. This discovery preceded the recognition given to a group of American researchers for the same technology.

Despite the speculation and conspiracy theories, Bitcoin continues to thrive. Despite experiencing a significant crash in the past year, it still maintains a value of approximately $27,500. As the cryptocurrency market marches forward, the origins of Bitcoin may remain shrouded in mystery, but its enduring popularity and innovation cannot be denied.

Πηγές:

– “How to make a mint: the cryptography of anonymous electronic cash” – Research Paper by NSA Employees, 1996.
– David Rosenthal’s Blog – “The Implausible NSA and Bitcoin Conspiracy Theory.”

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Κατασκευάζοντας τρισδιάστατα τεχνητά μ-μάτια εμπνευσμένα από Dragonfly Eyes

5 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Τα μικροσκοπικά γραμμικά ελαττώματα μπορούν να προωθηθούν μέσω υλικών πιο γρήγορα από τα ηχητικά κύματα

5 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Επιστήμη

Η νέα πρόβλεψη σεισμών με γνώμονα το AI δείχνει υπόσχεση σε δοκιμές

5 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Κατασκευάζοντας τρισδιάστατα τεχνητά μ-μάτια εμπνευσμένα από Dragonfly Eyes

5 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Τα μικροσκοπικά γραμμικά ελαττώματα μπορούν να προωθηθούν μέσω υλικών πιο γρήγορα από τα ηχητικά κύματα

5 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η νέα πρόβλεψη σεισμών με γνώμονα το AI δείχνει υπόσχεση σε δοκιμές

5 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Ένα μικρότερο εργαλείο επεξεργασίας γονιδίων CRISPR υπόσχεται για τη θεραπεία γενετικών διαταραχών

5 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια