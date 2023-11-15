A team of researchers at the University of Maryland (UMD) has recently made a significant stride in the pursuit of energy efficiency with the development of a groundbreaking technology known as the ‘cooling glass.’ This innovative solution seeks to address the pressing issue of excess heat in buildings, which contributes to rising energy consumption and increased reliance on air conditioning systems.

Unlike conventional windows that trap heat indoors, the ‘cooling glass’ utilizes sophisticated nanomaterials to redirect and channel thermal radiation from buildings into outer space. By effectively discharging heat, this smart window not only reduces the reliance on HVAC systems but also lowers energy consumption and subsequently decreases greenhouse gas emissions.

The ‘cooling glass’ technology harnesses the principles of passive radiative cooling, a process where heat is directly emitted from an object into the cold depths of space. Through a thin film of specially engineered nanocrystals, this glass window acts as a selective radiator, allowing high transmission of sunlight while simultaneously emitting thermal radiation. As a result, the excess heat generated inside buildings can be efficiently expelled into space, considerably cooling down the indoor environment.

The potential impact of this breakthrough in energy efficiency is immense. By implementing the ‘cooling glass,’ buildings could significantly reduce their carbon footprint and lower energy costs. Moreover, this innovation could pave the way for a more sustainable future, as it enables passive cooling without the need for energy-intensive air conditioning systems.

