Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Μια απροσδόκητη σύγκρουση: Δύο γιγάντιοι εξωπλανήτες πάγου δημιουργούν ένα εκθαμβωτικό φως

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Μια απροσδόκητη σύγκρουση: Δύο γιγάντιοι εξωπλανήτες πάγου δημιουργούν ένα εκθαμβωτικό φως

In a surprising discovery, an international team of astronomers has observed a collision between two ice giant exoplanets orbiting a sun-like star. This powerful collision produced a burst of light and dust, which may lead to the formation of new moons around a newly-formed planet in the future. The findings, published in the journal Nature, reveal the bright heat afterglow and resulting dust cloud, which caused the parent star to dim over time.

The astronomers formed a collaborative effort after an enthusiast noticed an unusual change in the star’s brightness. The star, named ASASSN-21qj, exhibited a doubling in infrared brightness three years before fading in visible light. This intrigued the team, prompting them to study the star intensively for the next two years.

Further analysis indicated that the most plausible explanation for the observed phenomena was a collision between two ice giant exoplanets. These celestial bodies, composed of ice and rock, created an infrared glow, which was detected by NASA’s NEOWISE mission. Dr. Simon Lock, one of the co-lead authors of the study, explained that their calculations and computer models suggest that the temperature and size of the glowing material align with the collision of two ice giant exoplanets.

The debris cloud resulting from the impact eventually moved in front of the star, causing it to dim at visible wavelengths. Over the next few years, this cloud of dust is expected to spread along the orbit of the collision remnant. Astronomers anticipate that the scattering of light from this cloud could be detected using ground-based telescopes and NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

The researchers will closely monitor the system to observe any further developments. Dr. Zoe Leinhardt, a co-author of the study, noted that it would be fascinating to witness the potential condensation of the material around the remnant, possibly forming a system of moons orbiting the new planet.

This intriguing discovery sheds light on the intense dynamics of planet formation, offering valuable insights into the processes that shape our universe.

αναφορές:
– Φύση: «Μια πλανητική σύγκρουση μετά από λάμψη και διέλευση του προκύπτοντος νέφους συντριμμιών»
– Πανεπιστήμιο του Μπρίστολ: https://www.bristol.ac.uk/

By Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Ερευνητές χαρτογραφούν γονιδιακούς διακόπτες σε διαφορετικούς τύπους εγκεφαλικών κυττάρων και τη σύνδεσή τους με νευροψυχιατρικές διαταραχές

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Νέες ιδέες για την τρισδιάστατη δομή των συντονισμών νουκλεονίων

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Επιστήμη

Η οικογένεια Wilson εξερευνά τα αστέρια σε ένα Star Party

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Ερευνητές χαρτογραφούν γονιδιακούς διακόπτες σε διαφορετικούς τύπους εγκεφαλικών κυττάρων και τη σύνδεσή τους με νευροψυχιατρικές διαταραχές

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Νέες ιδέες για την τρισδιάστατη δομή των συντονισμών νουκλεονίων

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η οικογένεια Wilson εξερευνά τα αστέρια σε ένα Star Party

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Μια σημαντική ανακάλυψη στην κατανόηση τυχαίων ρυθμών: σύγκριση ταλαντώσεων

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια