New Discoveries Confirm Ancient Human Footprints in North America

New research has supported previous findings that ancient human footprints preserved at White Sands National Park in New Mexico are between 21,000 and 23,000 years old. This discovery extends the timeline for the earliest human arrivals to North America during the Last Glacial Maximum. The footprints provide evidence of human presence alongside North American megafauna species for thousands of years before their extinction.

For many years, it was believed that humans arrived in the Americas around 13,000 years ago. The discoveries of fluted projectile points at Folsom and Clovis sites in New Mexico in the late 1920s challenged this belief, pushing human arrival back to around 10,900 to 13,000 years ago. Subsequent discoveries throughout the 20th century extended the timeline even further, confirming that humans migrated to North America at least 16,000 years ago.

However, recent discoveries have indicated even earlier arrival times, sparking controversy in the archaeological community. The dating of the fossil footprints at White Sands in 2021 suggested a human presence in North America up to 10,000 years earlier than previously thought.

In the new study, two independent research approaches confirmed the earlier findings. Radiocarbon dating of seeds found within the footprints provided the original ages but faced criticism due to the potential for misleading results from aquatic plants. The new study used pollen associated with conifers to obtain radiocarbon dates, eliminating the possibility of carbon spikes. These dates were statistically identical to the seed ages, providing further confirmation.

Additionally, optically stimulated luminescence dating revealed that quartz samples from the footprints were last exposed to sunlight around 21,500 years ago, supporting the timeline determined by radiocarbon dating.

The new research not only confirms the age of the ancient footprints but also sheds light on the harsh Pleistocene environment in which ancient Americans lived. The pollen samples reflect cold and wet glacial conditions, contrasting with the desert vegetation found there today.

These findings contribute to a growing body of evidence demonstrating that humans arrived in North America much earlier than previously believed. They highlight the importance of continued research and exploration to uncover the true history of human migration and settlement in the Americas.

Πηγές:

– [Πηγή 1]

– [Πηγή 2]