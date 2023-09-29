Ζωή στην πόλη

Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

29 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Οι πλημμύρες των αρχαίων ποταμών στην πεδιάδα του Γάγγη παρέχουν πληροφορίες για μελλοντικές υπερ-πλημμύρες

Researchers from the Universities of Edinburgh and Glasgow, in collaboration with Prof. Rajiv Sinha at IIT Kanpur, have been using sedimentary cores from the Karnali, Ganga, and Kosi rivers to reconstruct river floods in the Gangetic plain during the Miocene era, between 23 and 5 million years ago. The sediments in these cores provide valuable information about the size and composition of the material carried by the rivers over time.

Based on their findings, the researchers have warned that current climate change-related events and seismic activity could result in super-floods that could have catastrophic effects on the population of the Gangetic plain. These findings have important implications for India’s disaster management strategy, as they highlight the need to consider “cascading hazards” in future risk mitigation plans.

The research team also investigated a peculiar observation regarding the distribution of sediment particles along the rivers’ paths. Typically, heavier particles settle earlier in the river’s trajectory, while lighter particles settle later. However, the team found evidence of coarse gravel downstream of the current transition point between heavier and lighter particles. They traced this anomaly to an extreme monsoon event that occurred around 11,000 years ago, which led to hyperconcentrated flows and changed the course of the river.

These findings highlight the vulnerability of areas prone to landslides and heavy monsoons to hyperconcentrated flows, which can result in devastating floods. With the increasing likelihood of extreme monsoon events due to climate change, it is crucial that disaster management strategies take into account the interconnectedness of different hazards and develop integrated approaches to mitigate risks.

Πηγές:
– Communications Earth and Environment – “Miocene paleo-hyperconcentrated flows induced by extreme monsoons”
– The Wire Science – “Ancient River Floods in Gangetic Plain Show How Super-Floods Could Be Catastrophic Today”

Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

