CALIPSO Lidar Satellite Completes 17-Year Mission

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
The CALIPSO lidar satellite, a joint project between NASA and France’s CNES, has concluded its scientific mission after 17 years of operation. CALIPSO, which stands for Cloud-Aerosol Lidar and Infrared Pathfinder Satellite Observation, provided valuable insights into climate, weather, and air quality.

Equipped with a sophisticated lidar system, CALIPSO operated in tandem with the cloud-profiling radar system on the CloudSat satellite to record over 10 billion lidar measurements and inform thousands of scientific reports. The satellite’s measurements helped improve understanding of cloud structures, aerosol layers, and various atmospheric processes.

One of CALIPSO’s notable observations includes capturing the plumes of smoke from the massive wildfires that struck Australia in 2020. The satellite observed smoke reaching the stratosphere, one of the highest plumes ever recorded. CALIPSO’s observations also played a crucial role in detecting and measuring the altitude of ash plumes from volcanic eruptions, aiding in flight safety and avoiding potential hazards.

The legacy of CALIPSO extends beyond its scientific contributions. The satellite fostered an international community of data users, with hundreds of students utilizing CALIPSO lidar data for their graduate research. CALIPSO’s successful mission highlights the importance of partnerships, with contributions from NASA, CNES, the Canadian Space Agency, the Jet Propulsion Lab, Ball Aerospace Corporation, and Fibertek.

The CALIPSO lidar satellite has significantly advanced our understanding of climate, weather, and air quality, leaving a lasting impact on atmospheric science research.

Sources: NASA, CNES, Canadian Space Agency, Jet Propulsion Lab, Ball Aerospace Corporation, Fibertek

