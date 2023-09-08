Ζωή στην πόλη

Ένα νέο Avialan Theropod αποκαλύπτει πληροφορίες για την πρώιμη εξέλιξη των πτηνών στον Ύστερο Ιουράσικο

8 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
A new 150-million-year-old avialan theropod dinosaur named Fujianvenator prodigiosus has been discovered in China, shedding light on the early evolution of birds and the Late Jurassic terrestrial ecosystem. Avialans are a clade that includes all modern birds but not Deinonychus or Troodon.

Until now, our understanding of the earliest evolution of avialans has been limited due to a lack of fossils from the Jurassic period, apart from the Middle-Late Jurassic Yanliao Biota in northeast China and the German Solnhofen Limestones. These discoveries span a gap of approximately 30 million years between the Jurassic and the oldest known Cretaceous birds. The Jurassic avialans are crucial for unraveling the evolutionary origin of birds and resolving the phylogenetic controversy surrounding their origins.

The new avialan theropod, Fujianvenator prodigiosus, exhibits a unique combination of morphologies shared with other avialans, troodontids, and dromaeosaurids, suggesting mosaic evolution in early bird evolution. While the forelimb morphology of Fujianvenator aligns with the typical bird limb proportion, its hindlimb architecture is distinctly unusual. The elongated lower leg and other characteristics indicate that Fujianvenator may have lived in a swamp-like environment as a high-speed runner or a long-legged wader, representing a previously unknown ecological niche for early avialans.

The fossils of Fujianvenator were discovered in the Late Jurassic Zhenghe Fauna, which is located in Fujian Province, China. The vertebrate fossil assemblage found at this site includes teleosts, testudines, and choristoderes, providing valuable insights into the regional fauna during the Late Jurassic–Early Cretaceous period. The Zhenghe Fauna provides evidence of terrestrial fauna and offers new opportunities for studying the Late Jurassic ecosystem.

The discovery of Fujianvenator and the Zhenghe Fauna expands our knowledge of avialan evolution and the diversity of the Late Jurassic terrestrial ecosystem. Continued exploration of the area is planned to uncover further insights into this fascinating period in Earth’s history.

πηγή:
– Xu, L., Wang, M., Chen, R., Dong, L., Lin, M., Xu, X., Tang, J., You, H., Zhou, G., Wang, L., He, W., Li, Y., Zhang, C., & Zhou, Z. (2023). A new avialan theropod from an emerging Jurassic terrestrial fauna. Nature, 10.1038/s41586-023-06513-7.

