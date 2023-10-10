Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Εξοικονομήστε 160 $ ​​στο τηλεσκόπιο Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ κατά τη διάρκεια της Amazon Prime Day 2023

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

10 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Εξοικονομήστε 160 $ ​​στο τηλεσκόπιο Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ κατά τη διάρκεια της Amazon Prime Day 2023

The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ telescope is currently on sale for $160 off during Amazon Prime Day 2023. This telescope, which we rated four out of five stars in our review, is an ideal option for beginners and is featured at the top of our Best beginner telescope buying guide.

With a 130mm aperture, this telescope is great for viewing galaxies, nebulas, planets, and star clusters. It comes with all the necessary accessories, including eyepieces, a finderscope, a smartphone dock, and a tripod. Whether you have some constellation knowledge or are a complete beginner, this telescope is simple to use. You can navigate the night sky using the red dot finderscope or use the smartphone adapter dock for automated guidance through the StarSense app.

The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ offers enough power to view favorite celestial objects like Jupiter and Saturn. This is a great opportunity to get a beginner-friendly telescope at a discounted price.

For more information on other telescope deals and discounts during Amazon Prime Day 2023, visit our Amazon Prime Day hub.

By Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Κατανόηση της σημασίας των cookies στο διαδικτυακό απόρρητο

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Επιστήμη

Η ευθραυστότητα των περιβαλλοντικών αισθητήρων σε περιοχές υψηλού κινδύνου

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Επιστήμη

Η εκτόξευση του διαστημικού σκάφους Psyche της NASA ενδέχεται να καθυστερήσει λόγω κακοκαιρίας

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Κατανόηση της σημασίας των cookies στο διαδικτυακό απόρρητο

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η ευθραυστότητα των περιβαλλοντικών αισθητήρων σε περιοχές υψηλού κινδύνου

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η εκτόξευση του διαστημικού σκάφους Psyche της NASA ενδέχεται να καθυστερήσει λόγω κακοκαιρίας

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η NASA ανακαλύπτει τον αστεροειδή κοντά στη Γη 2023 TF4

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια