Η Micaela Robson φέρνει επανάσταση στο διαστημικό ταξίδι με βακτηριακά τούβλα

Micaela Robson, a trailblazing graduate student in the Department of Plant and Microbial Biology, is embarking on groundbreaking research that has the potential to transform the future of space travel. As a research fellow for the North Carolina Space Grant, Robson is spearheading a project that explores the use of bacteria to construct bio-based infrastructure in Outer Space – a bold and ambitious endeavor.

The core of Robson’s research lies in utilizing a process called microbially induced carbonate precipitation (MICP) to create building materials. This process involves harnessing the power of bacteria to produce a limestone-like substance known as calcium carbonate precipitation. By using this natural substance, it becomes possible to glue particles together and generate sturdy “bio-bricks” that serve as solid landing surfaces and building structures in extraterrestrial environments.

Traditionally, geotechnical engineers on Earth employ MICP for construction purposes. However, Robson recognized the potential to adapt this technique for space applications. She discovered that urea hydrolysis, a metabolic process commonly used in MICP, can be enhanced by certain bacteria that are present in wheat crops. These bacteria have a remarkable ability to consume ammonia, an important byproduct of the urea hydrolysis process, making it safer and more sustainable for use in space.

By introducing these ammonia-consuming bacteria into the MICP process for space missions, Robson aims to achieve two major goals. Firstly, she seeks to eliminate the release of toxic ammonia, which would be hazardous for astronauts. Secondly, she hopes to optimize the system so that less urea needs to be added, thereby making the process more efficient and cost-effective.

The potential implications of Robson’s research extend far beyond creating sturdy structures in space. This innovative approach also addresses two critical problems: waste management and food production. Urea, a component of human waste, can be utilized as a valuable resource to nourish plants. Through the nitrogen cycle, the bio-bricks created by bacteria can help cultivate crops with limited resources, providing sustenance for future space exploration and potentially even sustaining human life.

Robson’s project, titled “Biomaterials for Space Missions — Evaluating Nitrogen Cycling of Microbially Induced Carbonate Precipitation in Lunar Soil Simulant,” commenced in June under the auspices of the NC Space Grant. With promising results, her research paves the way for a future where bio-based infrastructure and sustainable resource utilization play a vital role in space travel.

FAQ:

Q: What is microbially induced carbonate precipitation (MICP)?

A: MICP is a process wherein bacteria produce a limestone-like substance called calcium carbonate precipitation, which can be used to create sturdy materials.

Q: How does bacteria contribute to space travel?

A: Bacteria can be harnessed to produce bio-bricks, which serve as building materials for infrastructure in space environments.

Q: What is urea hydrolysis?

A: Urea hydrolysis is a metabolic process wherein bacteria break down urea into ammonia and carbonate.

Q: How does Micaela Robson’s research address waste and food production in space?

A: By utilizing bacteria to consume ammonia and repurposing urea, Robson’s research enables the creation of a nitrogen cycling system that maximizes resource utilization in space, including utilizing human waste for plant growth.