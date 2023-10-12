Ζωή στην πόλη

Η καλύτερη θέα μιας έκλειψης ηλίου στον Καναδά: Οι Βρετανοί Κολομβιανοί προετοιμάζονται

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

12 Οκτωβρίου 2023
British Columbians are in for a treat this weekend as they will have arguably the best view in Canada of a solar eclipse. On Saturday morning, the earth, sun, and moon will align in such a way that the sun will appear to vanish behind the moon, leaving only a “ring of fire.” While some parts of the world will experience a different type of eclipse, British Columbians will have the opportunity to witness a partial solar eclipse, with nearly 75% of the sun expected to vanish from Vancouver.

The eclipse will be visible from 8:08 a.m. to 10:38 a.m., with the peak occurring at 9:20 a.m. The interior and eastern parts of the province will also experience the phenomenon, although the timing and extent of the sun disappearing will be slightly different for them.

Cloud cover may pose a challenge to observing the eclipse, but if conditions permit, the University of British Columbia will host a viewing event and provide solar viewing glasses. Staring directly at the eclipse can cause serious eye damage, so it is important for people to take precautions. NASA recommends using solar viewing glasses or creating an “eclipse projector” to view the event indirectly.

Annular solar eclipses, where the moon appears large enough to cover most of the sun, occur approximately every one to two years. However, they are not always visible from Canada. This makes the upcoming eclipse a rare opportunity for British Columbians to witness this celestial event.

In conclusion, British Columbians should mark their calendars and prepare for a truly remarkable spectacle in the sky this weekend. Remember to prioritize safety and enjoy this unique experience provided by the alignment of the earth, sun, and moon.

