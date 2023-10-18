Ζωή στην πόλη

Το Axiom Space βελτιώνει την εκπαίδευση για ιδιωτικές αποστολές αστροναυτών στον ISS

Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

18 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Το Axiom Space βελτιώνει την εκπαίδευση για ιδιωτικές αποστολές αστροναυτών στον ISS

Axiom Space is preparing for its third private astronaut mission, Ax-3, scheduled to launch in January 2022 on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission will be commanded by former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría, who will be joined by three customers: Walter Villadei of Italy, Alper Gezeravcı of Turkey, and Marcus Wandt of Sweden.

During a briefing about the mission, López-Alegría and his crewmates discussed the refined training that has been implemented for Ax-3. Drawing from lessons learned from the company’s previous missions, including Ax-1, López-Alegría emphasized the optimization of training. Ax-1 training included activities that were not relevant to the mission and did not focus on time management while on the ISS. For Ax-3, López-Alegría plans to reduce his schedule of experiments to have more time to assist his crewmates and reduce their reliance on the professional astronauts aboard the ISS.

The training provided by SpaceX for Crew Dragon has also become more efficient. López-Alegría expressed confidence that they are approaching the “perfect answer” in terms of training for the mission. Furthermore, the crew’s backgrounds as military pilots have contributed to their preparedness. Gezeravcı and Villadei are active members of their respective air forces, bringing valuable training and experience to the mission.

While Villadei has the additional experience of flying to space on Virgin Galactic’s suborbital flight, he does not consider it strictly necessary for an ISS mission. However, he found it to be a useful initial test flight that helped refine skills and approaches.

Wandt, who is flying through an agreement involving Sweden’s space agency and the European Space Agency (ESA), has been undergoing training that builds upon his previous experience and will complete the full ESA astronaut training program.

The ongoing training, supported by earlier experience in military aircraft, has prepared the crew well and ensures their readiness for the upcoming Ax-3 mission.

