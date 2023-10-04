Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Υπάρχει κεραυνός στην Αφροδίτη; Νέα μελέτη ρίχνει αμφιβολίες

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

4 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Υπάρχει κεραυνός στην Αφροδίτη; Νέα μελέτη ρίχνει αμφιβολίες

Contrary to a long-standing hypothesis, the presence of lightning on Venus has been called into question by scientists analyzing data collected by NASA’s Parker Solar Probe. Whistler Waves, low-frequency radio waves that traverse the atmosphere along magnetic field lines, were detected by the Pioneer Venus spacecraft in 1978, leading to the proposal that lightning generates these waves on Venus just as it does on Earth. However, a recent study led by the University of Colorado Boulder challenges this interpretation.

The researchers examined data from the Parker Solar Probe, which is currently on a mission to study solar winds. During its fourth flyby of Venus in 2021, the probe’s sensors detected numerous Whistler Waves. Significantly, these waves were observed traveling down toward the planet rather than out into space, as would be expected if they were generated by lightning. Harriet George, the lead author of the study, explained that the wave direction provided clues about their point of origin, indicating that they were likely caused by a process in the magnetotail region on the night side of Venus.

The researchers also noted that if lightning were common on Venus, the Whistler Waves would be accompanied by flashes of light. However, these lightning-related events are rare, suggesting a low occurrence rate of lightning on the planet. Instead, the scientists proposed that the waves are a result of magnetic reconnection, where Venus’s magnetic field lines break and reconnect, releasing bursts of energy.

Further data collection from the Parker Solar Probe’s final flyby, which will bring it within 250 miles of the planet’s surface, is required to confirm the extent of lightning activity on Venus. The rarity of opportunities to conduct research on Venus underscores the significance of this study in understanding the planet’s atmospheric processes.

Πηγές:
– The Register: [Source Name]
– Geophysical Research Letters: [Source Name]

By Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Χρήση μεταλλικών οργανικών πλαισίων για ασφαλέστερο χειρισμό φθοριούχων αερίων

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Επιστήμη

Το 7ο Φεστιβάλ Starmus θα περιλαμβάνει Σχολή Αστροφωτογραφίας

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Επιστήμη

Νέα ανακάλυψη: Εξιτόν Χάμπαρντ, Εξιτόν μαγνητικά δεσμευμένα, θα μπορούσαν να οδηγήσουν σε νέες τεχνολογίες

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Χρήση μεταλλικών οργανικών πλαισίων για ασφαλέστερο χειρισμό φθοριούχων αερίων

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Το 7ο Φεστιβάλ Starmus θα περιλαμβάνει Σχολή Αστροφωτογραφίας

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Νέα ανακάλυψη: Εξιτόν Χάμπαρντ, Εξιτόν μαγνητικά δεσμευμένα, θα μπορούσαν να οδηγήσουν σε νέες τεχνολογίες

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Νέα έρευνα προτείνει πρόσφατη τεκτονική δραστηριότητα με βάση τη συρρίκνωση στον υδράργυρο

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια