Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Δύο μέλη του πληρώματος Expedition 70 προετοιμάζονται για το Spacewalk για τη συλλογή δειγμάτων μικροβίων

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

7 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Δύο μέλη του πληρώματος Expedition 70 προετοιμάζονται για το Spacewalk για τη συλλογή δειγμάτων μικροβίων

NASA Flight Engineer Loral O’Hara and space station Commander Andreas Mogensen of the European Space Agency (ESA) are gearing up for a spacewalk on October 12. The primary objective of this excursion is to collect microbe samples from the exterior of the International Space Station (ISS). These samples will provide valuable insights into the types of microbes that can survive in the vacuum of space.

During the six-hour spacewalk, O’Hara and Mogensen will carefully gather the samples, which will be processed by scientists back on Earth. By analyzing these microbes, researchers hope to gain a better understanding of the resilience and adaptability of these tiny organisms in extreme environments.

Additionally, a second spacewalk is scheduled for October 20, where O’Hara will venture out alongside astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli of NASA. This time, the focus will be on servicing essential hardware on the space station. The duo will spend approximately six-and-a-half hours in the vacuum of space, removing and replacing faulty radio communications gear and installing new solar array hardware.

To prepare for these spacewalks, the astronauts have been in close contact with specialists on the ground. On Friday, they reviewed the procedures for the upcoming spacewalk and familiarized themselves with the robotics activities necessary to support the microbe-sampling excursion.

These spacewalks represent important contributions to our understanding of the outer space environment and the potential for microbial survival and adaptation. The data collected will not only benefit future space missions but also contribute to our knowledge of how life can thrive under extreme conditions.

Πηγές:
– NASA Astronauts Twitter account (@NASA_Astronauts)
– No URLs for sources provided.

By Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Superbolts: Το φαινόμενο πίσω από την καταστροφική δύναμη του κεραυνού

8 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Νέα μελέτη στοχεύει στην παρακολούθηση και τον μετριασμό των διαστημικών συντριμμιών γύρω από τη Σελήνη

8 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Πώς οι αστρονόμοι μετρούν την εποχή των πλανητών και των αστεριών

8 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Superbolts: Το φαινόμενο πίσω από την καταστροφική δύναμη του κεραυνού

8 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Νέα μελέτη στοχεύει στην παρακολούθηση και τον μετριασμό των διαστημικών συντριμμιών γύρω από τη Σελήνη

8 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Πώς οι αστρονόμοι μετρούν την εποχή των πλανητών και των αστεριών

8 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η SpaceX εκτοξεύει τον πύραυλο Falcon 9 με δορυφόρους Starlink

8 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια