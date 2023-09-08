Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Η αποστολή αστεροειδών της NASA οδηγεί σε ακούσιες συνέπειες

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

8 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Η αποστολή αστεροειδών της NASA οδηγεί σε ακούσιες συνέπειες

NASA’s attempt to adjust the orbit of an asteroid has had unexpected results. The agency intentionally crashed its Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft (DART) into an asteroid called Dimorphos, located approximately 6.8 million miles away from Earth. While the operation was successful in altering the asteroid’s orbit, an unforeseen consequence emerged: Dimorphos’ course around its parent asteroid has been shrinking.

DART’s purpose is to change the trajectory or speed at which asteroids orbit by colliding with them. In the case of Dimorphos, NASA used DART’s momentum of 14,000 miles per hour to modify its orbit around its parent asteroid, Didymos. The impact occurred on September 26, 2022, and by October 11, NASA confirmed that the asteroid’s orbit had been shortened by 32 minutes.

However, the impact had even more significant effects than expected. Jonathan Swift, a high school teacher at California’s Thatcher School, and his students used the school’s observatory to observe DART’s results. They discovered that Dimorphos’ orbit was shrinking even further. One month after the collision, Dimorphos was circling Didymos two minutes faster than immediately after the impact.

This unexpected behavior has caught the attention of astronomers, who are now working to understand why Dimorphos is behaving this way. One proposed explanation is that the asteroid is tumbling chaotically after losing its tidal lock, which previously kept its orbit stable. To gather more information about Dimorphos’ movement and behavior, the upcoming European Space Agency mission, Hera, will conduct a close-up survey of the crater created by DART’s impact. Additionally, Hera will obtain more accurate measurements of mass and composition for both Dimorphos and Didymos.

These findings will provide valuable insights into how asteroids behave in space and may help in developing future strategies to protect Earth from potential asteroid collisions.

Source: NASA, NewScientist, American Astronomical Society

By Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Φάσματα κατασκοπείας: Μπορεί το διαστημικό τηλεσκόπιο James Webb να εντοπίσει πολιτισμούς που μοιάζουν με τη Γη σε Εξωπλανήτες;

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Νέα έρευνα αποκαλύπτει τον ρόλο των φυσαλίδων υπό πίεση στην υποχώρηση των παγετώνων Tidewater

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Επιστήμη

Ξετυλίγοντας τον ασυνήθιστο τρόπο ζωής των πατεσιβακτηρίων

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Εχασες

Τεχνολογία

Σύγκριση: Huawei Mate 60 Pro εναντίον Xiaomi 13 Ultra

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Η Alpine υιοθετεί μια Old-School προσέγγιση στις δοκιμές αεροσκαφών στο ιταλικό Grand Prix

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Το Mortal Kombat 1 διαρρέει πριν από την κυκλοφορία

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Η Google αποκαλύπτει τη νέα μοντέρνα εμφάνιση για το εμπορικό σήμα Android

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια