Επιστήμη

Η NASA ανακαλύπτει αστεροειδή κοντά στη Γη και ολοκληρώνει την επιτυχημένη αποστολή δείγματος επιστροφής

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

26 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Η NASA ανακαλύπτει αστεροειδή κοντά στη Γη και ολοκληρώνει την επιτυχημένη αποστολή δείγματος επιστροφής

NASA has recently made two significant discoveries and achievements in the field of space exploration. Firstly, the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft has successfully completed a 6-year mission to study the Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA) Bennu. After collecting rock and dust samples from the asteroid, the spacecraft safely landed back on Earth. The collected samples will now undergo further examination at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

In a separate development, NASA has identified a Near-Earth Asteroid known as Asteroid 2023 SO5. This asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth today, but it is not expected to impact the planet’s surface. Although traveling at a rapid speed of 60364 kilometers per hour, this asteroid is not classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object due to its small size.

Asteroid 2023 SO5 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, named after the 1862 Apollo asteroid. With a width of nearly 74 feet, it is almost the size of an aircraft. Interestingly, this asteroid has never come close to Earth before, and this will be its first-ever close approach. While it will not approach Earth at such a close distance in the future, it will come as near as 70 million kilometers on February 21, 2024.

These discoveries and achievements underline the continuous efforts and advancements made by NASA in the study of asteroids and the exploration of space. By gathering valuable samples and data, scientists aim to deepen our understanding of the universe and potentially develop strategies to mitigate any future threats posed by asteroids.

